Denzel Washington To Reunite With Julia Roberts For Netflix Film 'Leave The World Behind'

Hollywood A-listers Denzel Washington and Julia Roberts are reuniting for a brand new film. This new film has been helmed by Netflix. The project titled Leave The World Behind is a family drama based on the adaptation of Rumaan Alam’s novel.

The ongoing pandemic has brought a complete halt on production activities. But this has not stopped production houses from mapping out new projects and working on the pre-production of some films and series. The streaming giant Netflix is also part of this bandwagon and has announced their brand new project.

Netflix is bringing together Hollywood sweethearts Denzel Washington and Julia Roberts for a brand new feature. The two academy award winners will be working together in the Netflix drama film Leave The World Behind. This Denzel Washington and Julia Roberts starrer project is an adaptation of Rumaan Alam’s unpublished novel. Apart from starring in the adaptation, the two actors will be also co-producing the film through their banners.

According to a media portal’s report, Leave The World Behind follows the story of two families who are strangers to each find themselves stranded together during a long weekend. In the film, Julia Roberts will be essaying the role of a mother who rents a house with her family and Denzel Washington will be portraying the role of the homeowner.

The story will then explore the two families facing various parenthood issues and dealing with topics like race and class. During this long weekend, the families’ closest bonds will also be tested with various obstacles. Rumaan Alam’s novel Leave The World Behind will be published this October.

But this is not the first time Julia Roberts and Denzel Washington worked together. The starred in the 1993 legal thriller drama The Pelican Brief. The Pelican Brief was also an adaptation of John Grisham’s novel of the same name. It was directed by Alan J. Pakula.

As mentioned earlier, apart from starring in the film, the two A-listers will be also producing this Netflix drama film. Apart from producing this Netflix drama with Roberts, Washington is also producing another Netflix project. He is co-producing the upcoming film Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.

