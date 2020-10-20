Know Derek Hough's Net Worth As The Dancer Performs With GF Hayley Erbert On 'DWTS'

Derek Hough, an American professional dancer, began his career when he appeared on the show Dancing With The Stars. He won many hearts with his phenomenal dance moves and became an overnight sensation. Derek holds the record of having the most number of wins on the show. He has lifted the trophy six times with his respective celebrity partners. Here's a quick look at Derek Hough's net worth.

Derek Hough's net worth

As per a report by Celebrity Net Worth, Derek Hough's net worth is Rs 60 crore ($8 million). Derek Hough's income is inclusive of his appearances on Dancing With The Stars. He has been a judge on the panel of the reality show since 2017. More so, his Instagram gives a peek into his several other ventures.

The same report added that Derek Hough was born in Salt Lake City, Utah, and he came from a dancing family, with all four of his grandparents being dancers. His parents also bumped into each other in college whilst being together in a ballroom dance team. At the age of 12, the star jetted off to London to study under dance coaches, stated the report.

It all began when he appeared in the 4th season of Dancing With The Stars. After which, in the 5th season, he became a professional instructor. He took home the trophies with his partners in the 7th, 10th, 11th, 16th, 17th and 21st seasons of the show and then, since 2017, he appeared as a judge on the panel. Apart from this, Derek Hough has also won hearts with his acting prowess in Footloose: The Musical.

Derek Hough on Dancing With The Stars

On Monday, Derek Hough's girlfriend, Hayley Erbert, and he returned to the ABC competition show's dance floor and grooved on the stage. Hough took to Instagram and wrote, "Tonight I’m performing on the @dancingabc floor for the first time in over 3 years, and I wouldn’t want to be dancing with anyone else. Also, why am I holding her ear?". Sharing another glimpse from his performance with Hayley Erbert, he wrote, "My love said 'LEG' !!!!!!".

