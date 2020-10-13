Where Is 'DWTS' Filmed? Details About The Dancing With The Stars Filming Location

Dancing With The Stars premiered with its 29th season last month for viewers worldwide. Amid the pandemic, the show is receiving huge response from Dancing With The Stars fanatics all over the world. Because of the pandemic, there have been several changes in the show's set and appearance. The dance reality show features some of the well-known celebrities paired with professional dancers.

The show and competition are getting more intense and interesting day by day but some viewers are wondering about a different aspect of the show. A lot of people have been wondering about the DWTS filming location and are curious to know about where the filming of DWTS takes place. For all the people who are wondering about where is DWTS filmed, here is everything you need to know about it.

Where is DWTS filmed?

According to IMDb, the DWTS filming location is Studio 46, CBS Television City. It is located at 7800 Beverly Boulevard, Fairfax, Los Angeles, California, USA. In spite of the pandemic, the makers have not changed the Dancing With The Stars filming location. The DWTS filming location is the same but there have been several changes made to the set to maintain social distancing and follow the safety guidelines regarding the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to a report by Deadline, all the celebrities have relocated to LA for the entire season to avoid travelling. The rehearsal dance studio of the show is also equipped with remote cameras than a camera crew to avoid human contact. The sky lounge from the set has also been removed to practice social distancing between celebrities. Here is a look at some of the pictures from DWTS filming location.

DWTS filming location

Also Read | Tyra Banks Makes A Horrifying Error As She Announces Wrong Names For Bottom Two On DWTS

Also Read | AJ McLean's Performance On DWTS Rings The Nostalgia Bell For Backstreet Boys Fans

Complete list of Dancing With The Stars cast and the professional dancers

Dancing with the Stars cast

Nelly, American rapper

Monica Aldama, Cheer coach

Carole Baskin, Tiger King star

Kaitlyn Bristowe, former Bachelorette star

Vernon Davis, former American football tight end

Anne Heche, actor

Skai Jackson, actor

Justina Machado, actor

Jeannie Mai, The Real host

AJ McLean, former Backstreet Boy member

Jesse Metcalfe, actor

Charles Oakley, former American basketball player

Nev Schulman, Catfish host

Chrishell Stause, Selling Sunset star

Johnny Weir, Olympic skater

Also Read | Nev Schulman Tops 'DWTS' Score Charts With His Jack Sparrow Performance

Also Read | Carole Baskin Eliminated From 'DWTS' As Her Samba Did Not Impress Judges

DWTS season 29 pros

Brandon Armstrong

Alan Bersten

Sharna Burgess

Cheryl Burke

Artem Chigvintsev

Val Chmerkovskiy

Sasha Farber

Jenna Johnson

Daniella Karagach

Keo Motsepe

Peta Murgatroyd

Pasha Pashkov

Gleb Savchenko

Emma Slater

Britt Stewart

Image Credits: Dancing WIth The Stars Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.