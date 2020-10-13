Dancing With The Stars' Latest Episode Features A Stellar Power Ballad From Johnny Weir

Olympic figure skater Johnny Weir is one of the celebrity contestants in the latest season of Dancing With the Stars. His latest performance on the show was undoubtedly his best and he even topped the leaderboard for the night. Johnny Weir, and his dance partner Britt Stewart, performed a contemporary dance to a 1980s power ballad. Their performance was so stunning that the judges gave them the highest scores they have ever gotten on Dancing With the Stars.

Olympic skater Johnny Weir stuns fans with a beautiful 1980s power ballad on DWTS

The latest episode of Dancing With the Stars featured a brilliant performance by Olympian Johnny Weir and his partner Britt Stewart. The pair received two perfect 10s from the judges for their amazing dance. This the very first time that Johnny Weir and Britt Stewart have received a perfect score from a judge.

The last judge gave the pair a 9, netting them a total of 29 points out of 30. This made Johnny Weir the highest-scoring celeb of the night and no one even came close to his top spot on the leaderboard. The pair danced to Bonnie Tyler beloved hit song Total Eclipse of the Heart. Johnny Weir perfectly mimicked his dance partner's skilful movements, giving fans one of the best dance performances on Dancing With the Stars.

This week's dance theme was '80s Night', which is why the pair performed to Total Eclipse of the Heart, a power ballad from the late '80s. This stellar performance was shown on the fifth episode of Dancing With the Stars season 29, which aired on October 12, 2020. October 12's episode also featured the elimination of film and TV actor Jesse Metcalfe.

Previously, former NBA power forward Charles Oakley, Tiger King star Carole Baskin, and actor Anne Heche were also eliminated from the show. The sixth episode of Dancing With the Stars season 29 will feature the top 11 contestants and is rightfully titled Top 11. The next episode will air on October 19, 2020.

