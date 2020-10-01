Divyanka Tripathi & Karan Patel To Team Up For New Project After 'Yeh Hai Mohabbatein'

After winning hearts with their stint in the popular daily soap Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, the lead stars of the show, Divyanka Tripathi and Karan Patel are all set to team up for a new project. A report by India Forums mentioned that the duo has reunited to shoot for an upcoming ad campaign. Interestingly, the campaign will have a slight twist as Divyanka Tripathi will don the doctor's avatar in it, just like she played the role of Dr Ishita in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. More so, Karan will also be seen in a stern and stubborn look for the campaign. However, more details about their collaboration are not revealed yet.

Divyanka-Karan in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein

The show, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein commenced in 2013 and went off air in 2019. The cast includes Divyanka Tripathi, Karan Patel, Anita Hassanandani, Aly Goni, Aditi Bhatia, Abhishek Verma, Krishna Mukherjee among others. Divyanka Tripathi and Karan Patel became household names after their roles as Ishita and Raman Bhalla received much love from the audience. Divyanka is popularly remembered as Ishima among fans. Even today, several fan clubs actively share glimpses of the duo on Twitter and reminisce their warm on-screen camaraderie.

The show chronicles the tale between Raman and Ishita, and how they evolve through their bittersweet relationship. Shagun (Anita) time and again creates a rift between the duo; however, every time, destiny brings them together. While Ishita belonged to a south Indian family, Raman was a Punjabi. Their cultural differences also played a major role in their fights.

On the work front, Divyanka Tripathi recently graced the Star Parivaar Ganeshotsav 2020 event. Karan Patel, on the other hand, plays the role of Mr Bajaj in Ekta Kapoor's show, Kasautii Zindagii Kay. The series is soon going to come to end. As per the recent episodes updates of the show, Anurag (Parth Samthaan) spills the beans and informs Prerna (Erica Fernandes) that Mr Bajaj was also involved in the plan and that's why he rushed to save her when she was pushed off from the Howrah bridge.

