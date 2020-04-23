Dev Patel's Birthday: Here Are Top Five Films Of The Actor According To IMDb; See List

Dev Patel is a popular British actor and has generally received praises for his performances. He made his acting debut as Anwar Kharral in a British teen drama television show Skins (2007-2008). Patel was born on April 23, 1990, and turns 30-years-old today. On the occasion of his birthday, check out his top five films on IMDb.

Dev Patel’s top films on IMDb

1. Lion

Lion is a biographical drama film directed by Garth Davis released in 2016. It stars Dev Patel, Rooney Mara, David Wenham and Nicole Kidman. It is based on the non-fiction book A Long Way Home by Saroo Brierley. The film received praises from the viewers and Patel got his first and only nomination, till now, at the Academy Awards for Best Supporting Actor. Lion has an IMDb rating of 8/10.

2. Slumdog Millionaire

Dev Patel made his big-screen debut in 2008 with Slumdog Millionaire. Directed by Danny Boyle, it is a crime drama film which became a sleeper hit along with immense appreciations from critics and the audiences alike.

The film also stars Anil Kapoor, Freida Pinto, Madhur Mittal, Irrfan Khan, Saurabh Shukla and others. Slumdog Millionaire has an IMDb rating of 8 out of 10. Patel earned several awards for his performance as Jamal Malik in the movie.

3. The Personal History of David Copperfield

Dev Patel stars as the title character in The Personal History of David Copperfield (2019). Directed by Armando Iannucci, it is a comedy-drama film based on Charles Dickens’ Victorian-era novel David Copperfield.

It also features Aneurin Barnard, Peter Capaldi, Morfydd Clark, Daisy May Cooper, Rosalind Eleazar, Hugh Laurie, Tilda Swinton, Ben Whishaw, Gwendoline Christie and Paul Whitehouse. The Personal History of David Copperfield has an IMDb rating of 6.6 but ranks on number three on Patel’s top five films.

4. The Man Who Knew Infinity

Released in 2015, The Man Who Knew Infinity is a biographical drama film about the Indian mathematician, Srinivasa Ramanujan, played by Dev Patel. It also stars Jeremy Irons, Devika Bhise, Toby Jones, Stephen Fry, Jeremy Northam and others. On IMDb, The Man Who Knew Infinity has a rating of 7.2 out of 10.

5. The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel

John Madden’s The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel is a comedy-drama film released in 2011. It has an ensemble cast of Judi Dench, Celia Imrie, Bill Nighy, Ronald Pickup, Maggie Smith, Tom Wilkinson and Penelope Wilton as a group of British pensioners shifting to a retirement hotel in India.

Dev Patel stars as Sonny Kapoor, the manager of the hotel. The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel has an IMDb rating of 7.2/10.

