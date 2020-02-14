'The Green Knight' Trailer Shows Dev Patel In An Intense Avatar, Check It Out

A24 Productions have released the trailer for their upcoming film titled The Green Knight starring Dev Patel in the lead role. In the trailer which was released, Patel looks fierce and composed as the shots of his character emerge. The tone of the film seems to be dark and grim, filled with gore and politics according to fans in the comments section. The film takes inspiration from the Arthurian Legend and is the next film after King Arthur to follow this format.

Source: A24 Instagram

The Green Knight starring Oscar nominee Dev Patel

King Arthur realised in 2017 and was met with mixed reviews. However, the trailer of The Green Knight looks promising according to the fans. According to an entertainment portal, The Green Knight is an adaptation of Sir Gawain and the Green Knight. The film is helmed by David Lowery who has been critically acclaimed for films like Ain’t Them Bodies Saints, Pete’s Dragon, A Ghost Story, and The Old Man & the Gun.

The Green Knight was called as Lowery’s most ambitious project by an entertainment portal. The role of Sir Gawain will be played by Dev Patel. The character of Sir Gawain is said to be the reckless nephew of King Arthur. The knight sets out on a journey to confront and defeat the eponymous green-skinned stranger.

The Green Knight comes as the second high profile release by Patel, the first one being The Personal History of David Copperfield. The cast of The Green Knight will include Joel Edgerton, Barry Keoghan, Alicia Vikander, Ralph Ineson and Kate Dickie. Sean Harris, best known for playing the villain in the recent Mission: Impossible films, will be seen portraying the role of King Arthur.

