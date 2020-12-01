Dev Patel’s 'The Personal History Of David Copperfield' Sets A Release Date For India

Dev Patel-starrer The Personal History Of David Copperfield, a film that appeared in the film festival circuit in 2019, has received a date for its release in the Indian sub-continent. The drama/comedy, which is being released in a phased manner across the globe, will see its posters on the walls of Indian theatres from December 11th onwards. The Armando Iannucci directorial premiered during the 2019 edition of the Toronto International Film Festival.

Here is the announcement made by noted film business analyst, Taran Adarsh:

IN CINEMAS, THIS DECEMBER... Based on the novel by #CharlesDickens... #PVR Pictures to release #ThePersonalHistoryOfDavidCopperfield - starring #DevPatel - in *cinemas* on 11 Dec 2020. pic.twitter.com/ARhlZWCmsf — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 30, 2020

About 'The Personal History Of David Copperfield':

PVR Pictures will act as a distributor and exhibitor in the process. The Personal History Of David Copperfield is based on the classic novel, David Copperfield, by Charles Dickens. The film will follow the format of a quintessential biopic, in which the audience will meet the titular character, Copperfield, at a very young age. The viewers will be introduced to the various events and characters that Copperfield will encounter and was shaped by over the years as the film progresses.

Apart from the Lion actor, the latest addition to the list of Dev Patel's movies is laced with talents such as the likes of Hugh Laurie, Tilda Swinton and Benedict Wong. Hugh Laurie is famous in the Indian subcontinent for his portrayal of Dr. Gregory House in Fox’s Medical Drama, House. The episodes of House had aired between the years 2004-2012.

Tilda Swinton, an actor who has multiple credits to her name, was last seen in the Dakota Johnson starrer Amazon Prime Original movie, Suspiria. Benedict Wong is known for his work alongside Benedict Cumberbatch’s Stephen Strange in Marvel’s Doctor Strange and his other appearances across the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Dev Patel’s last known appearance to a bulk of Indians was in his part of the story in Amazon Prime Original’s Modern Love. The previous new member in the list of Dev Patel's movies was Hotel Mumbai, a film based on the dreaded 26/11 Mumbai Terror attacks.

The Personal History Of David Copperfield Trailer:

The Personal History Of David Copperfield release date(s) around the world:

The team behind “The Personal History Of David Copperfield” got to show their project to the world for the first time on the 24th of January, 2020 in the United Kingdom. The film was released by Lionsgate UK. Months later, after the rules regarding the coronavirus lockdown were eased around the world and theatres had begun opening shops in the west, the film went to the United States. In the US, it was released on 28th August 2020 by Fox Searchlight Pictures.

