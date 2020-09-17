'Devil All The Time' Cast's Net Worth Proves That A Superhero Crossover Is Worth It

The Devil All The Time starring Tom Holland, Bill Skarsfard, Riley Keough has released on Netflix recently. The 2-hour long film is a dark crime film which revolves around a young man who is devoted to protecting his loved ones. Here are details about the net worth of the cast.

Tom Holland's net worth

Tom Holland has portrayed the character of Arvin Russell in the film and is the protagonist in it. The actor has been featured in films like Spiderman, Avengers: Endgame, The Impossible, In the Heart of The Sea and Uncharted. According to CelebrityNetWorth.com, Tom Holland’s net worth is $15 million. This is over Rs 110 crores.

Robert Pattinson's net worth

Robert Pattinson has portrayed the character of the Reverend in the film. The actor is popularly known for his characters in films like the Twilight series, The Batman, The Lighthouse and Good Time. According to stlyecaster.com, the actor’s net worth is $100 million. This is over Rs 736 crores.

Bill Skarsgard's net worth

Bill Skarsgard has portrayed the character of Willard in the film. The has also been featured in films like It, Hemlock Grove, Castle Rock and the Divergent series. According to Celebritynetworth.com, the actor’s net worth is $5 million, which is over Rs 37 crores.

Read also | Amyra Dastur Feels Fans Should Channelise Hate For Star Kids Into Promoting Outsiders

Eliza Scanlen's net worth

Eliza Scanlen as Lenora is seen in the film. The actor has also been seen in films like Little Women, Babyteeth and Sharp Objects. According to topplanetinfo.com, her net worth is $0.8 million.

The Devil Of All The Time Cast details

The Devil All The Time is being helmed by Antonio Campos and is produced by Jake Gyllenhaal and Randall Poster. The movie features a strong ensemble cast of Tom Holland, Bill Skarsgård, Riley Keough, Jason Clarke, Sebastian Stan, Haley Bennett, Eliza Scanlen, Mia Wasikowska and Robert Pattinson in the pivotal roles. The movie will be releasing on Netflix on September 16, 2020.

Read also | 'Manmarziyaan' Cast Net Worth: See Details As The Actors Celebrate 2 Years Of Release

Synopsis

The official The Devil All The Time synopsis on Netflix reads as:

"Sinister characters converge around a young man (Tom Holland) devoted to protecting those he loves in this suspenseful, seductive Midwestern gothic tale."

DISCLAIMER | The above information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

Promo Image: Netflix US Instagram

Read also | Khaali Peeli's Tehas Nehas Has An Uncanny Resemblance To Chalti Ka Naam Gaadi; Here's How

Read also | Best Mason Ramsey Songs From 'Lovesick Blues' To 'Puddle Of Love' To Add To Your Playlist

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.