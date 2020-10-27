Harry Styles' Golden Music Video Released, Here Are Some Looks To Check Out

Harry Styles’s Golden music video released earlier today and fans were left swooning over the dreamy appearance of the singer in the music video. In the latest music video Golden, Harry has changed several outfits, each different from the other but each making a statement equally important. Here is a list of 5 outfits from Harry Styles’ Golden video that has created a buzz on social media among the fans of the singer.

Harry Styles' golden music video looks to check out

Button down white shirt

In the music video, Harry Styles is seen sprinting in an oversized white shirt and board shorts. It makes for a perfectly easy, breezy outfit to spend a lazy time on vacation. The look can be carried and styled in a number of ways, take a look at the picture below.

Picture credits: Screengrab Harry Styles' Golden video

Blue Jacket

Another outfit that caught the eyes in the video is Harry Styles in a blue jacket which the singer paired up with a striped shirt and patterned pants. He also sported a pair of crochet gloves and wore a beaded necklace to complete his outfit. Check out the picture of the outfit below.

Bright nail paints

When the crochet gloves came off from his blue jacket and striped shirt look, one could see his brightly coloured nails. Harry Styles was seen sporting yellow and silver nail paints in the video. Check out the picture from the video below.

Pants and yellow hat

Harry Styles was seen acing a bare-chested look where he wore a pair of floral pants and a bright yellow coloured hat. The singer wore a beaded necklace to accessorise his look and also added a brown belt to complete his look. The singer flaunted his body tattoos in this look and gave his fans a close look at them in the music video. Check out the pictures of the look below.

Swimsuit

Harry Styles was seen in a swimsuit and was seen sporting the look in several sequence shots in the music video. The singer wore layered necklaces, one was a beaded necklace and another was a silver-coloured Holy Cross necklace. Check out the picture of the outfit below.

Watch Golden by Harry Styles

