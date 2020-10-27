Harry Styles' Gold Necklace To His Rings, Here Are The 1D Star's Top Jewellery Moments

Harry Styles left his boyband image way behind when he embraced his unique style. The Dunkirk star is no less than a trendsetter when it comes to fashion. No wonder Harry Styles ended up being a co-chair at the 2019 MET Gala. Now with Harry Styles' latest music video Golden, the One Direction star is once again creating an immense buzz with his necklace. Take a look at some of these moments when Harry Styles’ jewellery choices created an uproar on the internet.

When Harry Styles’ jewellery choices were a head-turner

1. Harry Styles’ Golden music video

Harry Styles’ Golden music video was gifted to fans on October 26, 2020. Once again, the former One Direction member created an uproar with his style. Harry Styles’ Golden necklace has been creating an immense buzz since the music video dropped. This necklace is a mix of acrylic beads and freshwater pearls. Take a look at Harry Styles’ Golden necklace below.

2. Harry Styles’ MET Gala look

As mentioned above, Harry Styles was the co-chair of MET Gala 2019. His Gucci look went viral on social media no time. More than the overall look, his pearl earring stole the show. The pearl drop earring complemented his overall look and made sure his black outfit stands out on the rather colourful red carpet. Take a look at MET Gala look below.

3. Harry Styles’ pearl necklace

Harry Styles’ fans were gifted with another fashion moment back in 2019. After his Fine Line album dropped, the singer was seen promoting his album on multiple occasions. During these promotions, Harry Styles sported a pearl necklace. This pearl necklace quickly became a fan favourite Harry Styles’ fashion moment.

4. Harry Styles gold necklace

Harry Styles gold necklace has been his statement piece since his One Direction days. The Dunkirk star has sported the gold cross necklace on multiple occasions. While Harry often switches between his jewellery options, he often comes back and chooses to don this simple gold cross necklace.

5. Harry Styles’ rings

Harry Styles’ rings have always been his statement piece. These rings are treated the same way as Harry Styles’ gold necklace. He often switches between them but makes sure to wear at least one of them while stepping out in public.

