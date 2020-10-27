Where Was Golden Music Video Filmed? Know About The Shooting Location

Harry Styles released the music video for his song Golden on October 26, 2020. The video has been shot in beautiful picturesque locations, that you will definitely want to add to your travel bucket list. Read further to find out where was Golden music video filmed.

Where Was Golden Music Video Filmed?

The Golden music video has been shot at various locations at The Amalfi Coast in Italy. The singer who is also popular for his fashion sense has worn some handsome ensembles as he drives through the country. The video has 14,269,857 views and 2M likes in just 17 hours of its release.

More About The Fine Line Album

Fine Line is Harry Styles’ second studio album and it released on December 13, 2019 through Columbia and Erskine records. The album depicts the stages in a relationship, meeting someone for the first time and breakups. The record's genre is pop-rock which also include prog-pop, psychedelic pop, folk, soul, funk, and indie-pop elements.

The album has five singles that are - Lights Up, Adore You, Falling, Watermelon Sugar and Golden. It debuted at number three on the UK albums Chart and number one on Billboard 200 chart and became the second consecutive album by Styles to be a number one album in the United States. Fine Line had the 3rd biggest sales week of 2019 in the States and broke the record of the biggest debut by a British make artist since the beginning of Nielsen SoundScan. The album has earned 478,000 album-equivalent units.

Fine Line has garnered mostly positive reviews from critics, especially for its productions and styling influences. The album got nominated as the Album of the Year at the 2020 Brit Awards and was also certified platinum in the US. It is also the most recent album to be included in the 500 Greatest Albums of All Time list of Rolling Stone at number 491.

