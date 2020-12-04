GV Prakash Kumar Completes Three Songs For 'D 43', Says 'Get Ready For Solid Album’

Fans of South Indian superstar Dhanush have been eagerly waiting for the update regarding his upcoming movie D 43. The movie will see popular music composer GV Prakash Kumar working on the music and songs of the film. He recently took to his Twitter account and shared an update about Dhanush’s D 43. GV Prakash Kumar revealed that he has finished composing three songs from the film. Here is a look at what GV Prakash Kumar had to say about D 43’s songs.

GV Prakash Kumar completes three songs from D 43

GV Prakash Kumar took to his official Twitter handle and shared that he has finished three songs from D 43 and is currently working on the fourth one. He also added that he is super excited about how the songs are shaping up. He further teased the fans by saying, “get ready for a solid album” In his tweet, he tagged Dhanush, Karthik Naren and the official handle of the Sathya Jyothi Films. Here is a look at GV Prakash Kumar’s Twitter.

3 songs completed for #D43 ... starting the fourth song recording ... super excited about the way the songs are shaping up ... get ready for a solid album @dhanushkraja @SathyaJyothi_ @karthicknaren_M — G.V.Prakash Kumar (@gvprakash) December 1, 2020

According to a report by The News Minute, the shoot of D 43 is expected to begin in full force from the second week of December. The movie will be majorly shot in Chennai. D 43 will be helmed by Karthik Naren and will feature Dhanush in the lead role. Actor Malavika Mohanan will be playing the female lead in D 43.

GV Prakash Kumar was roped in as the music director for the film. GV Prakash Kumar’s past compositions for Dhanush like Polladhavan or Asuran have gone on to become huge hits. With D 43, GV Prakash Kumar will try to recreate the magic. D 43 will be bankrolled by Sathya Jyothi Films. The makers have successfully kept the details about the movie under the wraps till now. It is expected that the upcoming days will reveal more official updates about the film from the makers.

Dhanush's films

South Indian actor Dhanush has plenty of projects under his belt. He is currently awaiting the release of Jagame Thanthiram which is helmed by Karthik Subbaraj. He will also be seen in movies like Pariyerum Perumal directorial Karnan. He also has a film each with directors Ramkumar and Anand L Rai. The actor was last seen on screen in Tamil action-comedy Pattas.

Image Credits: GV Prakash Kumar Instagram

