Diana Rigg Passes Away: Legendary Actor's Most Iconic Films & Shows That You Must Watch

The legendary English actor, Diana Rigg left for her heavenly abode yesterday, i.e. September 10, 2020, at the age of 82. The unfortunate news of her demise comes six months after Rigg got diagnosed with cancer. The Emmy Award-winning actor enjoyed an illustrious career spanning over an astonishing six decades. Her career as an actor catapulted after she starred in the 1960s British series The Avengers, and her fanbase grew even bigger after she featured in one of the most popular American TV shows of all time, Game of Thrones.

However, here’s taking a look back at Dane Diana Rigg’s movies and shows to pay a tribute to the late legend and her remarkable contribution to the film and television industries.

Also Read | Diana Riggs’ Death: 10 Badass Quotes By The ‘Queen Of Thornes’ Olena Tyrell

The Avengers

Late Dane Diana Rigg starred in the fourth and fifth season of the British espionage television series, The Avengers. She essayed the role of Emma Peel in this 1960s show. Rigg shot to fame after her exemplary performance as a spy in The Avengers.

On Her Majesty's Secret Service

After The Avengers, the legendary was roped in for one of the biggest films of her career, i.e. On Her Majesty's Secret Service. Rigg played the role of lead character James Bond’s wife in this 1969 film. Her role as Countess Teresa di Vicenzo was received well by the audience as well as the critics, which helped her carve a niche for herself in the film industry.

Also Read | Diana Rigg Passes Away: Here's A List Of Her Shakespearean Adapted Movies Fans Must Watch

Mother’s Love

In 1989, Dane Diana Rigg starred in the BBC1’s drama show titled Mother’s Love. She essayed the role of an eccentric and enraged mother if Kit, Helen, in the four-part British TV show. Rigg received her first-ever BAFTA Award for her stellar performance as Helen in Mother’s Love.

Rebecca

In 1997, the veteran actor in a British -German miniseries titled Rebecca. She plays the role of Mrs. Danvers in this Jim O'Brien directorial. Rigg as Mrs. Danvers plays the head of the staff at the newlywed Mrs. Van Hopper's lavish mansion. The English actor received an Emmy Award for her role in the miniseries which aired on ITV in the UK and PBS in the U.S.

Also Read | 'Avengers' And 'Game Of Thrones' Star Diana Rigg Dies Of Cancer At 82

Game of Thrones

During 2013-2017, the late actor became a household name after her exceptional performance as Olenna Tyrell in the American fantasy television series, Game of Thrones. Diana as Lady Olenna played ‘The Queen of Thorns’ and the grandmother of Loras and Margaery. She is shown to be a sharp-witted matriarch who is one of the characters that are treated as an equal by Tywin Lannister.

Also Read | 'Kool And The Gang' Co-founder Ronald Bell Passes Away At 68; Cause Of Death Unknown

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.