Diana Rigg Passes Away: Here's A List Of Her Shakespearean Adapted Movies Fans Must Watch

Legendary Game of Thrones actor Diana Rigg recently passed away in London after battling cancer. The actor made her debut in the British 1960s television series The Avengers (1961–69) and then went on to play many famous roles. She was seen in movies like - On Her Majesty's Secret Service (1969), Evil Under the Sun (1982), A Midsummer Night's Dream (1968), and many such more movies. She also did a few movies that were adapted from William Shakespeare's plays. Let's take a look at all her movie that were adapted from William Shakespeare's work.

Diana Rigg's Shakespearean adapted movies

A Midsummer Night's Dream

A Midsummer Night's Dream was directed by Peter Hall and came out in 1968. The film was an adaptation of the play - A Midsummer Night's Dream written by William Shakespeare. The film is considered to be one of the best Diana Rigg's movies and she plays the role of Helena in the film. She is one of the four young lovers in the film and is also a friend of Hermia who she often compares herself with. Diana Rigg played a very graceful and vibrant role in the film.

King Lear

King Lear came out in 1983 and was a drama. Diana Riggs played the role of Regan, King Lear's daughter. Her character is married to the Duke of Cornwall but is attracted to Edmund. Her character is quite complex like many of William Shakespeare's characters. The drama was directed by Michael Elliott and broadcasted in both US and UK. The play rose to much fame and was loved by the audiences.

Theatre of Blood

Theatre of Blood came out in 1973 and was a British horror comedy film directed by Douglas Hickox. The film was based on many of William Shakespeare's work combined like - Julius Caesar, Henry VI, Part 1 and Romeo and Juliet. Diana Rigg played the role of Edwina Lionheart and considers this film to be one of her best films. The film gained widespread critical and commercial acclaim.

Julius Caesar

Julius Caesar is one of the most well-known plays by the author. His words in the play 'Y Tu Brutus' has been immortalised. The film for this play came out in 1970 and Diana Rigg plays the role of Portia in the film who is Brutus' wife. She is very worried about her husband and asks Brutus to look at her like his equal. The film was directed by Stuart Burge from a screenplay by Robert Furnival and received much fame.

