Is Al Pacino Mephisto In WandaVision? Possible WandaVision Spoiler Hits At Pacino's Role

WandaVision episode 7 came with a big revelation in the form of villain Agatha Harkness who is Agnes in disguise. Fans are now speculating if she's the ultimate villain or someone much more sinister is lurking in the background. Fans believe Al Pachino might be coming to WandaVision. Read on to find out.

Is Al Pacino Mephisto?

(Warning: There are going to WandaVision spoilers ahead.)

Some fans are not convinced that Agatha is the final villain in the show. They still believe Mephisto might still show up in one of the remaining episodes. Here's where the Al Pacino theory starts. There have been rumours that there is going to be a very important cameo (not Even Peters) in WandaVision for weeks now. The speculation started when the star of the show, Elizabeth Olsen said that there's going to be a WandaVision cameo on the same level as Luke Skywalker in Mandalorian. Mephisto plays a major role as the villain in the 'House of M' storyline, which is the basis of the show WandaVision. Marvel hasn't made any official announcements about Mephisto's character, however, Paul Bettany has provided some details in an interview with Esquire on February 18.

The Paul Bettany Connection

Paul Bettany also appeared in an interview recently where he said there is still a big cameo yet to come and that nobody has guessed it yet. Paul also mentioned the cameo is by an actor he has never worked with before and that he was really looking forward to sharing the screen with this unnamed actor. While he didn't name any specific actors fans have figured out that one such actor who has never worked with Paul Bettany is Al Pacino. In a 2015 interview during Comic-Con, Paul Bettany had revealed Al Pacino is one of his biggest acting influences. If this WandaVision leak is true, we may soon see Al Pacino join the MCU.

WandaVision Episode 8 Release Date

The next episode of WandaVision, episode 8 is set to release on February 26, 2021, at 3 a.m. EST on the Disney Plus streaming service. New WandaVision episodes come out every Friday. Stay tuned for more news about WandaVision and other upcoming Marvel shows.

