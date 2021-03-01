Golden Globes 2021: Posthumous Win For Chadwick Boseman For 'Ma Rainey's Black Bottom'

The 78th Golden Globe Awards were held on Sunday evening, February 28, 2021, almost two months later than their usual dates. Late American actor Chadwick Boseman received a Golden Globe Award in the Drama Category for his work in Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom. Read along to know more about the ceremony and other details of Boseman’s win.

Also Read: Golden Globes 2021: 'Schitt's Creek' Bags 'Best Television Series - Comedy' Award

Chadwick Boseman posthumously wins a Golden Globe for Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Late American actor Chadwick Boseman has received the Golden Globe Award for the Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama category. He has received this award for playing the role of Levee Green in the George C Wolfe directed movie Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom. The movie marked the last role portrayed by Chadwick. The movie featured Viola Davis as the female lead.

Congratulations to Chadwick Boseman (@chadwickboseman) - Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama - Ma Rainey's Black Bottom (@MaRaineyFilm). - #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/aVUlR7IyHq — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) March 1, 2021

The movie was based on the 1982 play of the same name by August Wilson. The plot revolves around the life of Ma Rainey, a highly regarded blues singer and her experience in white management. The award was accepted by Chadwick's wife, Taylor Simone Ledward who said, “He would thank god. He would thank his parents; He would thank his ancestors for their guidance and their sacrifices”.

Taylor Simone Ledward accepts the award for Best Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama on behalf of her late husband @chadwickboseman at the #GoldenGlobes.pic.twitter.com/UOgdLlnA52 — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) March 1, 2021

Also Read: Golden Globes 2021 Preshow To Be Live-streamed On Twitter; Know Date And Time

The actor passed away last year in 2020, after losing his four-year-long battle with cancer. The actor had his cancer diagnosis private and continued to feature in some of the biggest blockbusters of all time including Black Panther and Avengers: Endgame. The information about his cancer diagnosis was shared by Chadwick's team post his untimely death.

The nominations for the Golden Globe Awards were announced last month on February 3, 2021, and were dominated by Netflix titles this year, with over 42 mentions. The ceremony was delayed due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the effects that it has had on the film and television industry. The virtually hosted awards had a bi-coastal ceremony for the very first time, while Tina Fey hosted it from the Rainbow Room in New York City, Amy Poehler hosted it from The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California.

Also Read: Golden Globes 2021: Everything You Need To Know About The Event

Also Read: Golden Globes 2021: Sacha Baron Cohen Ties Record For Most Nominations In Single Year

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.