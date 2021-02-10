Did Jared Leto Want Warner Bros. To Pull The Plug On Joaquin Phoenix's 'Joker'?

Jared Leto as Joker has, unsurprisingly enough, caused the hype around Zack Snyder's Justice League to reach the kind of levels that haven't been observed in the past. But, if online reports are to go by, there was a time when Leto had reportedly devised a plan which, if it was realized, could have probably led to the cancellation of Joaquin Phoenix's Joker. The 2019 Todd Philips directorial, as is known to many, had earned the makers, including its leading man Phoenix, multiple awards and was an unforeseen box office success.

Also Read: Jared Leto As Joker In Zack Snyder's 'Justice League' Revealed; See First Look Photos

What did the reports from back in the day say:

Also Read: Jared Leto To Reprise 'Joker' In Zack Synder's 'Justice League', Here's The First Look

As per an article on The Hollywood Reporter, Leto was inconsolably upset when he realized that his deal with Warner Bros regarding a Joker stand-alone film was going nowhere. When he learned that the eponymous production house had instead greenlit the Todd Phillips version of the Joker, he made calls to his representatives at CAA, the talent managing house that also represents Phillips, and spoke at length about his feelings towards the same. The report in question also mentioned a certain call that was made by Leto to his music manager as a part of the plan to get to the executives at Warner Brothers to pull the plug on the film that was going to come out of the partnership between Joaquin Phoenix and The Hangover director. While talking about the aftermath of the same, the report stated that none of the parties had either confirmed or denied anything. A section of the report claimed that Leto and Irving Azoff, Leto's music manager, who he reportedly called, ended their partnership shortly after.

Also Read: 'The Little Things' Star Jared Leto Opens Up About Why He Took Up The Role Of A Villain

About Jared Leto's Joker in Zack Snyder's Justice League:

A handful of hours ago, viewers and Netizens alike got to see what Jared Leto as Joker will look like in the long-awaited Zack Snyder's Justice League. The picture below, which shows off the Joker's new look, sees that Jared Leto's version of the clown prince of crime has been contained in what appears to be a confinement cell in a special needs centre. It is said that Leto's Joker will appear in a dream sequence and will be seen having a conversation with Ben Affleck's version of Batman, which, if true, will be the first-ever interaction between the Joker and the Batman of the DCEU. The pictures of Jared Leto's look as the iconic anti-hero can be found below.

Also Read: Jared Leto Reveals Why Playing Morbius In A Marvel Movie Was Hard For Him; Read

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.