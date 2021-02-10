Jared Leto As Joker In Zack Snyder's 'Justice League' Revealed; See First Look Photos

Zack Snyder’s Justice League is awaited by the fans as it consists of several elements that did not feature in the theatrical version. The additional sequences include Jared Leto reprising the role of Joker, which has hyped up the fans. Now, the first look of Jared Leto’s Joker in the Snyder Cut is out.

Also Read | Jared Leto As Joker Was Originally Not Included In Zack Snyder's Justice League Story

First look at Jared Leto’s Joker in Zack Snyder’s Justice League

Zack Snyder has revealed the first images of Jared Leto’s Joker in his Justice League cut via Vanity Fair. There are two pictures featuring the Academy Award-winning actor as the clown prince of crime. It is quite different from his previous appearance in Suicide Squad (2016). All the tattoos that he had have disappeared and Joker is seemed to be in a mental asylum with long hair. Check out the photos below.

Image Source: Zack Snyder via Vanity Fair

Image Source: Zack Snyder via Vanity Fair

Also Read | Zack Snyder Shares The Real Reason Why He Left Justice League In 2017; Read More

Zack Snyder explained the scene in his Justice League cut that has Jared Leto’s Joker. Spoiler Warning! The character appears on a ruined Earth after the alien tyrant Darkseid invades and decimates the planet. It is a dream sequence, a psychic vision, experienced by Ben Affleck as Bruce Wayne. It reveals what will happen if the group of superheroes fails to stop the attack. Joker is described as sort of the “Ghost of Christmas Yet To Come,” supplying motivation through terror.

Talking about the scene, Zack Snyder said that the “cool thing” about it is that Joker is talking directly to Batman about Batman. He mentioned that it is Joker analyzing Batman about who he is and what he is. That is the thing he also felt like fans deserved from the DC Universe. The filmmaker noted that the Jared Leto Joker, and the Ben Affleck Batman never really got together onscreen. Snyder asserted that it seemed “uncool” to him that they would make it all the way through this incarnation of Batman and Joker without seeing them come together.

Also Read | Zack Snyder Shares His Original Wonder Woman Backstory Before 'Batman V Superman' Debut

Also Read | Zack Snyder's Justice League To Have 2.5 Hours Of Unseen Footage, Reveals Director

Zack Snyder has reportedly reworked the score, visual effects, and more for the upcoming film. The estimated cost of the venture is more than $30 million. Besides Jared Leto's Joker, the movie will feature Darkseid, updated Steppenwolf CGI, Superman in a black suit, Martian Manhunter, and other unseen sequences. The Snyder Cut has huge hype among the fans who campaigned for it, for around three years. Zack Snyder's Justice League is scheduled to release on HBO Max on March 18, 2021.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.