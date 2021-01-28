Jared Leto Reveals Why Playing Morbius In A Marvel Movie Was Hard For Him; Read

Morbius is an upcoming film in the Sony Pictures Universe of Marvel Characters (SPUMC). It stars Jared Leto in the lead role as Michael Morbius, making his debut in Marvel movies. The film has been facing issues with its release date, like many other projects recently. Now, Leto has revealed the hardest part of portraying the vampire character.

Jared Leto shares the hardest part about playing 'Morbius' in a Marvel movie

In a recent interview for Variety’s Actors on Actors, Jared Leto talked about his superhero film Morbius as he makes his way into the Marvel movies. He said that it is a big, fun movie filled with action. The actor stated that the character is a brilliant doctor, a researcher, who starts off trying to find a cure for a very rare disease that he had and about 1,000 other people in the world have.

He mentioned that he was interested in the role because he goes on this journey from dying to finding a cure for his disease and becoming incredibly healthy, and then having things change in a way that turn him monstrous. So, "it’s a bit of a Jekyll and Hyde, which is, of course, is a classic role", he noted.

The Academy Award-winner said that playing Morbius was hard for him in some way because he is not used to portraying roles that are a little bit closer to who he is, day in and day out. He admitted that Dr. Michael Morbius is a “little closer” to the way that he talks and the way he behaves. The actor was asked about his feeling to be a part of Marvel movies.

Jared Leto called it a “pressure cooker,” adding that they have a clock ticking. He mentioned that they are expensive films. And so, all of the decisions and the time to make those decisions are a little bit “more heated” and so it can be a little more stressful. He thinks that it is more common with these “big movies,” as they don’t really start with a gem of a script.

The actor asserted that they start with a hope and a dream and an idea of something. He said that everyone tries to work as hard as they can, in the given amount of time, to make the movie as good as it can be. And Leto thinks it is the first time he has ever starred in a big movie like Morbius in his entire career, so it was new territory for him. He noted that he generally hides out in the shadows.

