Kim Kardashian Hesitant In Divorcing Kanye West; Wants To Take Right Decision For Kids

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are currently seeking counselling for their marriage. The reality star and musician have been taking some time off and spending time away from each other. The couple is parents to four children North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm. Kim and Kanye got married in 2014 and have been together for six years. Read further ahead to know more details.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's divorce

Kim Kardashian is quite active on social media and while she uploaded pictures from Christmas gathering at her sister Kourtney's house, fans figured that Kanye was not in them. This sparked speculation about the status of their marriage. According to E!News, the couple is trying to "work things out" in marriage counselling. A source told the publication that the topic of divorce was brought out but Kim is currently finding ways to work the marriage. They even added that there isn't a particular reason why the couple is planning to split after being together for six years.

Another source via NBC News added that Kim and Kanye are dealing with "regular relationship issues." They even talked about the involvement of a third person and added that there isn't anyone else involved in their marriage. Other sources have claimed that the couple has been on talking terms about the divorce since spring. There have been many on and offs between the couple.

The couple have been taking some time off each other and are living in different places. Kim is currently staying with all four children in Calabasas. Kanye, on the other hand, is living at Wyoming ranch. According to E!News, Kim is hesitant to file a divorce as she wants to take the right decision for her children. The source also told the publication that it is no more about their marriage. Kim will care always care about her husband but it is over for her, she is now worried for her children and is focusing on making the right decision. However, there isn't a public announcement on Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's divorce.

Kim Kardashian's Christmas Gathering

Kim Kardashian took to her Instagram to share the pictures from their gathering at her sister Kourtney's house for Christmas. While she spent her time with her family, Kanye was nowhere to be seen. Take a look at the pictures:

