Kim Kardashian, Kanye West's Six-year-long Marriage To End: Report

Hollywood celebrity couple Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s six-year-long marriage and an eight-year-long love story, is coming to an end. A report suggests that the couple is facing differences in their marriage. According to E! News, the reality TV star and her rapper husband have decided to part ways and the beauty mogul is yet to file the divorce.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West to end marriage

A source close to the couple told the international portal that their relationship has reached a point where they haven't spent time together as a married couple in months. The source then added the two have seen each other just for the sake of their children, and have been living separately. Kim knows that her 'marriage is over with Kanye West'. The source also said that Kardashian hasn't filed for divorce yet. Though everything is over between the couple, they are still figuring out the decision that best suits their children.

The source said that Kim wants to make sure that she is making the right decision for the kids and she focused on what's best for them and their future. It’s a tough decision for the couple and they are doing everything to secure their future. The couple who made their relationship public in April 2012, has four children, seven-year-old North West, five-year-old Saint West, two-year-old Chicago West, and almost 20-month-old Psalm West.

The couple's relationship has seen increased pressure in recent months. Almost a month after speculations about Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's marriage falling apart made headlines, a recent report by HollywoodLife suggested that the couple has decided to continue living 'separate lives' as of now. While the beauty mogul has been living with her kids in her bel-air mansion in Los Angeles. While Kanye has reportedly taken some time away from his family to work on himself by living in his Wyoming ranch.

(Image credit: Kim Kardashian/ Instagram)

