Megan Fox Talks About Talks About Mistreatment In The Early Days Of Her Career, Read

Hollywood actor Megan Fox is currently gearing up for the release of movie Rogue. The actor recently spoke to Refinery 29 in an interview and talked about how she was treated during the initial phase of her career. Here is what the Transformers actor had to say about it.

Megan Fox on her early days as an actor

During her interview, she was asked if she holds any regrets about the starting phase of her career in Hollywood. Megan Fox said that she feels why did she let herself affected by the things that she knew were not true. She said that she should not have succumbed to such negativity.

Talking about the negativity she faced during the early days in her career, Megan Fox said that when someone is told that they are not good at something, they can absorb that feedback and let it become their reality. She also added that the person can reflect those negative things that someone spoke about them.

She advised that everyone has to be very careful with words as they can have a huge impact on sensitive people. Talking about herself, she said that she is one of those people who are influenced by such negativity because she is so open. Megan Fox mentioned that such things affected her deeply.

Megan Fox's controversies

In an earlier interview, Megan Fox had mentioned that she was sexualised by Michael Bay in Bad Boys II. At the time of filming Megan Fox was just 15 years old. She had played a bikini-clad uncredited extra in Bad Boys II. Megan Fox was also reportedly fired from the Transformers franchise after she compared Michael Bay’s directing style to Hitler publicly. She had faced a lot of negativity because of this. After the clip of her interview went viral on social media earlier this year, a lot of her fans came to her support.

Megan Fox’s debut

Megan Fox made her acting debut in the family film Holiday in the Sun. She then went on to appear in several supporting roles in films and television. She became a global superstar in the popular hit movie Transformers in 2007. She played the love interest of Shia LaBeouf, Mikaela Banes in the movie. She will be next seen in Rogue where she plays a battle-hardened mercenary trapped in Africa after a mission gone awry.

