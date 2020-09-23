Did Reese Witherspoon And Paul Rudd Invent The Selfie In 1996? Read Here

There are various theories of who invented the concept of selfie first. However, it seems like Reese Witherspoon and Paul Rudd might have been among the first to 'invent' the selfie. Reese Witherspoon recently shared a picture with Paul Rudd on her social media which seems to be a selfie from the '90s. Take a look at Reese Witherspoon's Instagram photo with Paul Rudd.

Also Read | Paul Rudd Reveals His Favourite Scene From The Comedy Classic 'Anchorman'

Did Reese Witherspoon and Paul Rudd invent the selfie?

Reese Witherspoon took to her Instagram to share a selfie with Paul Rudd which was clicked in 1996. In the picture, Reese Witherspoon and Paul Rudd have struggled to fit in the selfie they clicked in 1996 as back then there was no such concept. 20-year-old Reese Witherspoon is wearing a cherry red lipstick and shimmering blue shadow while she gives a subtle smile in the selfie. Paul Rudd has a wide toothy smile in the selfie. Check out the pic:

Also Read | Reese Witherspoon Shares Adorable Photos On Her Daughter Ava Phillipe's 21st Birthday

Reese Witherspoon asks her 24.2 million fans, "Wait a second... did #PaulRudd and I take the 'Selfie' in 1996?" A few celebrities and fans have commented on Reese Witherspoon's Instagram photo.

Fans have commented asking how has Paul Rudd not aged even a bit since the last 24 years. Sarah Nicole Landry commented on their picture saying that this selfie is the confirmation that Paul Rudd has a time machine as he hasn't aged even a bit. Selma Blair on the other hand commented, "I'm in love with this relic fit for the Smithsonian." Take a look at the comments:

Image Source: Reese Witherspoon's Instagram

Image Source: Reese Witherspoon's Instagram

Also Read | Paul Rudd Urges People To Wear Masks In Hilarious Video As 'certified Young Person'; Watch

Reese Witherspoon's Instagram

Reese Witherspoon's Instagram is often flooded with pictures of her children, supporting them in the things they do. She also shares posts related to her work as well as some throwback pictures from her old movies. Reese Witherspoon had previously shared another picture with Paul Rudd on her Instagram from their film, How Do You Know. The image is a still from their film. She also added in the comment, "for those who are curious: Paul Rudd is as wonderful in person as he is on screen". Take a look at their throwback picture:

Also Read | 'Ant-Man 3' Director Explains Evangeline Lilly’s Important Partnership With Rudd In MCU

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.