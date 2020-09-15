Paul Rudd Urges People To Wear Masks In Hilarious Video As 'certified Young Person'; Watch

Paul Rudd has taken upon himself to encourage people to wear masks to curb the spread of potentially deadly disease COVID 19. The actor filmed a hilarious video in which he played the character of a “certified young person” and tells millennials to wear masks to prevent the spread of the disease further. Numerous celebrities and fans of the actor shared the video of the Antman protagonist on their social media handles. Check it out below.

Paul Rudd urges people to wear masks

The video opens with Paul Rudd introducing himself as “actor and certified young person”. Paul highlighted that COVID is being spread a lot of millennials and further explained the importance of masks in times of the pandemic. The actor agreed that “yes millennials want to go to bars” and do other things like normal and that he “gets it”.

Paul Rudd in his video said that this is not a video where he would “preach like a celebrity”, instead it is a conversation “where he talks” and the viewer listens and wears a mask. Further, in the video, he receives a phone call from Billie Eilish and she tells him that she is also wearing a mask. Paul cheers for her and says “you are so my bae”.

He can be heard urging people to wear masks as “masks protect you and your dank squad”. Further in the video, Paul proposed a social media challenge that is “stop the pandemic challenge, save grandma challenge”. However, further in the video, Paul Rudd gets a little serious and tells people to “just please wear a mask, it’s simple. It’s not hard. People are dying, and it is preventable, just wear a mask!” He further emphasised on “wear your mask. It’s science.” Check out the video below.

Certified young person Paul Rudd wants you to wear a mask. Listen up: pic.twitter.com/GTks5NUBmR — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) September 14, 2020

Netizens react to Paul Rudd's video

The video is going viral on social media and numerous celebrities and netizens have been sharing it with a positive message. Several netizens sent love and regard to the actor for his attempt to prevent the disease from spreading. Several other netizens gave the actor a thumbs up for his video and further surged people to wear a mask.

Many other people commented on his appearance in the video and tweeted that Paul Rudd is forever young. Many other people commented on the video and wrote that it is too good. Check out the tweets below.

I’m a Gen-Z and I support Paul Rudd! pic.twitter.com/uCNbjNXVYz — Divine Persephone (@HADES_PLACE) September 15, 2020

Paul Rudd is just the best. https://t.co/1DieRmnIRJ — Darius C. Gambino (@PhillyIP) September 15, 2020

oh my god i love paul rudd so muchpic.twitter.com/VIX5NRTCLL — dev patel's emmy (@copperfieId) September 15, 2020

Image credits: Shutterstock

