Did Ryan Seacrest Suffer A Stroke On American Idol's Final Episode This Season?

American Idol fans are scared that their favourite host Ryan Seacrest is not doing well. Some eagle-eyed fans suggested that Seacrest suffered a medical emergency while hosting American Idol's Sunday episode. This episode was the finale of the show which Ryan was hosting from his Los Angeles home. The fans noted that Ryan was seen slurring his words and his left eye had a bulge towards the end of the broadcast. Fans started to speculate that Seacrest suffered a stroke on live television. His absence from Live with Kelly and Ryan's Monday episode only added to fans' concerns. But now Ryan's team has come forward and it has been reported that Ryan Seacrest is doing ok. Here is how it all went down.

Take a look at what fans had to say here

One fan wrote "Did Ryan Seacrest have a stroke? I’m worried,"

While @jordanvr_ added: "This was scary to watch. looks like he was having a stroke."

Is @RyanSeacrest okay? Not making light of this. He went from normal to his speech being off and his eye shutting halfway. #ryanseacrest #AmericanIdol

Seacrest’s representative gave a statement

Ryan Seacrest’s representative came out and told everyone to calm down and also give Ryan's fans a health update. In the statement, Ryan Seacrest’s representative mentioned that Ryan did not have a stroke. He also added that like all other people he is adjusting to his new normal and is finding work-home balance. He then added that this is because of the stress he has been having due to put out live shows from home.

The concerned fans also missed him in the Monday episode Live with Kelly and Ryan. The representative addressed this and said that he took a day-off as he deserves it. The representative also mentioned that between Live with Kelly and Ryan, American Idol, On-Air with Ryan Seacrest, and the Disney Family Singalong specials, Ryan Seacrest has been doing three to four on-air jobs. He then added that past few weeks he has been very busy with it and now he needs rest.

Ryan Seacrest has been the host of American Idol since the show debuted in 2002. Apart from this, the entertainment titan started his daily morning radio show, On Air With Ryan Seacrest in 2004. Since 2017, he also has begun co-hosting Live with Kelly and Ryan with Kelly Ripa. It is said that more than 795,000 Americans each year suffer a stroke and it is the fifth most common thing that causes death in America. This is why the fans seemed alarmed for their favourites star's health.

