Scarlett Johansson Opens Up About MCU Class Photo; Says It Had A 'gazillion People'

In 2018, the MCU completed 10 years. To mark to the momentous milestone, all the cast of the MCU films gathered for a class photo. This was one of the best moments of MCU as all the actors were seen together. The class photograph had about 79 actors and filmmakers; Stan Lee also was part of it. After the release of the photo, it went viral in no time. After two years of the photo, Black Widow actor Scarlett Johansson revealed how the picture had a 'gazillion' people in it.

Scarlett Johansson opens up about the MCU class photo

Speaking to international media, Scarlett Johansson said that when they celebrated the ten-year anniversary of the MCU, they took a huge class photo. While the photo was being taken, there were about a gazillion people in the picture. She also added that it was crazy because of the star power present in the MCU. "The collective amount of talent and work in the picture was pretty epic," she added. Take a look at the viral picture here:

In the picture, big names like Robert Downey Jr, Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson, Mark Ruffalo, Paul Rudd and Benedict Cumberbatch, Chris Pratt, Brie Larson, Chadwick Boseman, Jeremy Renner, Sean Gunn, and Tom Holland were seen along with directors like James Gunn, Joe Russo and Anthony Russo, and Jon Favreau. The picture also had several Marvel executives in it.

Scarlett Johansson’s performance as the Black Widow has been loved by fans. She essayed her role of Natasha Romanoff in 2010s Iron Man 2 and then was seen in the 2012 hit film The Avengers. She soon became a fan favourite character and was seen in films like Civil War too. But the most heart touching moment of Scarlett Johansson’s Black Widow in the MCU was her sacrifice in 2019's Avengers: Endgame. Now, she will be seen in a prequel film set after Captain America: Civil War. The film titled Black Widow was supposed to releasing on May 1, 2020, but was postponed due to the ongoing pandemic. The film will now release in the first week of November.

