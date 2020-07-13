Did Will Smith Cheat On Jada Pinkett Smith? Find Out About The Actor's Rumoured Affairs

The Pursuit of Happyness actor Will Smith is one of the most successful celebrities in Hollywood. The 51-year-old actor has not only achieved success and fame through his films, but he also appears to be in a very long-lasting and healthy marriage. Will Smith has been married to The Nutty Professor star Jada Pinkett Smith for 23 years now since the couple tied the knot in 1997.

However, recently in an interview, this Hollywood power couple has revealed some shocking and intimate details about their marriage and relationship. Continue reading to know, “Did Will Smith cheat on Jada Pinkett Smith?"

Did Will Smith cheat on Jada Pinkett Smith?

Will Smith has starred in some of Hollywood’s most successful films like Men in Black, Suicide Squad, The Pursuit of Happyness. The actor has also shared screen space with some of the most talented and attractive female actors in Hollywood. Hence, there have been many speculations suggesting that Will Smith has cheated on his wife Jada Pinkett Smith.

The Hollywood couple has two children together, Jaden Smith & Willow Smith, and their union appears to be perfect on the surface. However, over the years Will Smith has been alleged of having affairs with some of his female co-actors, with the most prominent one being Margot Robbie.

Did Will Smith and Margot Robbie have an affair?

The rumours of Will Smith cheating on Jada with Margot Robbie came in 2015 when Smith and Robbie starred together in the 2015 film Focus. Things got steamy between the actors on the big screen, and later Margot Robbie, who is two decades younger than Will Smith, gave insight into their passionate scenes in the film.

She revealed in an interview given to a media portal that Will Smith's breath smells great. The Australian actor also added that kissing Will on-screen felt like tasting a candy cane. Robbie’s comments stirred up the cheating rumours even more.

While promoting the film, Will Smith also admitted to his co-star’s attractiveness. The actors then joined each other for the 2016 film Suicide Squad and their closeness was reportedly growing. There have since been many speculations about Will Smith and Margot Robbie being involved. However, nothing was ever confirmed by either party.

Was Will Smith Cheating with Liza Koshy?

The Hollywood couple Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith have admitted to having marital problems in the past. But, most recently, there have been media reports claiming that Will Smith is involved with 24-year-old YouTube star Liza Koshy. Reports on a media portal have claimed that Will Smith is reportedly spending more time with Liza Koshy than with his wife and kids. A media portal in its report has also claimed that Liza Koshy broke up with her boyfriend, the YouTube Star David Dobrik, when she started travelling with Will Smith.

Liza Koshy first appeared on Will’s YouTube channel in 2018 in a video titled I Shouldn’t Have Challenged Liza Koshy, in which he challenged Koshy to a hydrofoil surfing competition. Interestingly, the YouTube star was later also hired for Will’s upcoming film at the time Gemini Man, but things didn't work out and she was removed from the cast of the film.

Moreover, the Hollywood actor is following the YouTube personality on social media as well. The two are often seen liking each other’s post on social media, while Jada Pinkett Smith has neither spoken of Liza Koshy on camera and doesn’t follow her on social media as well.

Jada Smith Affair

Speaking to Will Smith on her popular Facebook show Red Table Talk, The Matrix Reloaded actor revealed details about the couple’s relationship. Jada Pinkett Smith revealed that when the couple had split due to marital tensions and problems a couple of years ago, she had started an affair with American Singer August Aslina. Jada Smith revealed that she was in a lot of pain from her marriage and was looking for happiness and love. However, the Hollywood power couple is back together and seem to be in a better place now.

