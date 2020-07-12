Did You Know Justin Bieber Was Once Mentored By Actor Will Smith

Justin Bieber is among the most successful pop stars working in the industry today. He has delivered several hit songs over the years and also appeared in quite a few movies. However, many of his fans are not aware of the fact that Will Smith once counseled him. Read on to know more details.

Will Smith once counseled Justin Bieber

According to reports, Justin Bieber received weekly counseling sessions from Hollywood actor Will Smith. Reportedly, Will Smith first assisted Justin Bieber when the Baby singer came back from his world tour in the year 2013. Smith went to the singer's house and held a three-hour talk.

Reportedly, Justin Bieber's manager, Scooter Braun told that Justin Bieber was thrilled to see Will Smith come over to his place. If the reports are to be believed, Justin Bieber felt proud when Will Smith took out time for him. Justin Bieber had weekly calls with the Hollywood star for discussing emotional or any other potential issues.

Justin Bieber even took to Twitter and expressed his love for Will Smith. Bieber thanked Smith for the talks they had and appreciated the actor. Check out the post shared by Justin Bieber:

love to big man Will Smith for the great talk yesterday. We know the truth and we must stand tall. Love u man! thanks! — Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) March 9, 2013

Reportedly, Will Smith said that Justin Bieber should be permitted to make his mistakes. Smith said that Bieber is a young man and that is what makes the singer interesting. Justin Bieber, in an interview with a news portal, said that he is well aware of what he is doing in his life and what he has accomplished and that he would continue to accomplish as an artist, human being, performer. Bieber also said that he is happy and content with the person he is becoming.

Justin Bieber once commented on Will Smith's photo on Instagram. Smith gave a very sweet response to Bieber's comment. Check out the post:

Check out Will Smith’s sweet response to Justin’s comment. 🖤 pic.twitter.com/bmwX9xJypp — Justin Bieber News (@yourbiebernews) April 29, 2018

Justin Bieber and Will Smith have been spotted posing for pictures together several times. The two have shared several memorable moments together. Have a look at one of the pictures of Will Amith and Justin Bieber together:

