Did You Know Actor Matthew McConaughey Doesn't Use Deodorant?

Matthew McConaughey has been immensely since he first came on-screen in the 1993 movie Dazed and Confused. But did you know that the actor hasn’t used deodorant for decades altogether? Read along to know more about this and the reason behind this.

Also Read: DYK This Oscar-winning Actor Auditioned For The Role Of Jack In 'Titanic'? Read More

Matthew McConaughey doesn’t wear deodorant

Back in 2005, when People magazine named Matthew the ‘sexiest man alive’, he revealed in an interview with them that he has not worn deodorant in over 20 years. He went on to add that he doesn’t prefer smelling like another thing or person and neither do the women in his life, which include his mother. They say that his natural smell is quite like a man and also like him.

He also mentioned that he feels natural smells are the sexiest and especially on women. Matthew says he prefers the smell of his women just when they wake up in the morning with no perfume or deodorant; however also mentioning that he does like the smell of honeysuckle. However, the actor mentioned that he did not compromise on hygienea and had an elaborate routine. He mentioned in the interview, that he follows a strict beauty regimen which includes soaps and brushing his teeth followed by a strict hair care routine.

Also Read: Matthew McConaughey Opens Up On Being A Practicing Christian In Liberal-leaning Hollywood

Matthew revealed, he used the Cetaphil soap and has Sonicare soaps as he brushes while taking a shower. For his hair, he mentioned using a shampoo, conditioner, and tea tree oil which adds some texture. He added that as he was experiencing some hairfall back in 2000, he used Regenix products for hair health.

The actor disclosed that he makes his own face and body creams and had also partnered with skincare brand Kiehl’s back in 2017 and launched his very own limited edition facial rub. In an interview with Marie Claire, he expressed that he doesn’t mind wearing cologne every once in a while, and is okay with a little scent from time to time. McConaughey also revealed that he likes a particular scent from Dolce and Gabbana because it is masculine yet classic.

Also Read: Matthew McConaughey Reveals He Was Molested At 18: 'I’ve Never Felt Like Victim'

Also Read: Matthew McConaughey Reveals Why He Didn't Go Into The Details Of His Abuse In His Memoir

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.