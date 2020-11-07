Matthew McConaughey Reveals Why He Didn't Go Into The Details Of His Abuse In His Memoir

Matthew McConaughey recently talked about why he wasn't revealing details about his sexual abuse on the Tamron Hall show. The actor also talked about how he didn't feel victimised and how it helped him grow. Read ahead to know what he said in the article below:

Matthew McConaughey's sexual abuse incident

Matthew McConaughey started off his interview by explaining why he thought the details of his sexual abuse were not important. He mentioned that he felt there wasn't anything 'constructive about the details'. He further added that he felt like unless he 'had a really good constructive way' of showcasing the details of his abuse that 'could be relatable to other people', there was no point of publishing it.

Elaborating on the topic, Matthew added that he also felt like the details of his abuse would 'just been grabbed and reported for voyeurism'. He said that media outlets would have caught the details and would showcase articles/shows like - 'Read about the details of when Matthew was molested,' or 'Read about when he got blackmailed'. He further added how he felt that would be wrong.

Matthew then talked about how he definitely did not feel 'victimized' in those two situations and added he 'didn't carry it around in his life'. He further mentioned that he didn't feel like he was a victim. He also mentioned that 'those two unfortunate events have turned' him into the man he was today.

Matthew McConaughey's abuse incidents took place when he was 15 and 18 years old. On that, he mentioned that if he was any younger he would have been confused as to what happened to him but he wasn't and that it was very clear. He also added that it was clear to him that what had happened was wrong and that it wasn't supposed to be like that. He finally added -

So I think having that clarity means that it's probably why it didn't stick with me and confuse me later on or left me having a non-realistic view of the way the world is supposed to work

Matthew McConaughey's memoir is called Greenlight. He talks a lot about his life and career. Many of Matthew McConaughey's movies and his experiences in those movies are also mentioned in the book.

