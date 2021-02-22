Did You Know Drew Barrymore & Gwyneth Paltrow's Kids Have The Same Godfather?

The two stars, Drew Barrymore and Gwyneth Paltrow are very good friends and the duo often teams up for interviews and is spotted holidaying and hiking together. While fans are aware of their camaraderie, some might not know that the duo has a Hollywood director as their common godfather. Drew Barrymore and Paltrow both have Steven Spielberg in common as their godfather.

Gwyneth and Drew Barrymore's godfather

Gwyneth's parents Bruce Paltrow and Blythe Danner selected Spielberg to be godfather to their daughter. As per Popsugar, the film director is close friends with Gwyneth's parents and was named her godfather when she was born. More so, he also calls Drew his goddaughter and helped her bag the role in E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial when she was just 7 years old. The report further added that Steven sent Barrymore a quilt for her 20th birthday with a note that read, "Cover yourself up" when she posed for Playboy in 1995.

Gwyneth is the author of several cookbooks including 2011’s My Father’s Daughter and 2019’s The Clean Plate, whereas Drew has worked in a slew of movies like Never Been Kissed, Donnie Darko, Charlie's Angels: Full Throttle, Going the Distance, among others. She was roped in for the Netflix series, Santa Clarita Diet. Ever since 2020, she has been hosting her talk show.

Drew Barrymore's birthday

Drew turned a year older on February 22 and there's a huge surprise planned for her in the upcoming episode of The Drew Barrymore Show. In a video that surfaced on the internet, David Letterman made an unexpected appearance on her show, to wish her on her 46th birthday. As seen in the clip, Drew broke down in tears after she learned that it wasn't over a zoom call and that David had actually walked into her studio to have a word with her. "I'm so grateful that you're here," Barrymore emotionally told Letterman after he arrived. On her birthday, wishes have been pouring in on social media. "She's an angel of the movie universe! Happy birthday, Drew Barrymore," read a user's tweet on the micro-blogging platform.

