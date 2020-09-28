Did You Know Eugene Levy From Schitt's Creek Played 2 Different Roles Father Of The Bride?

Eugene Levy is currently basking in the attention he has been getting from winning an Emmy award for his series Schitt’s Creek this year. But did you know that the actor has connections with a popular comedy film, Father Of The Bride? Not only that, the actor has portrayed two different characters in the original and in the sequel of that movie.

Eugene Levy's connection with 'Father of the Bride'

Eugene Levy is a Canadian actor, producer, director and writer who is most popularly known for his role as Johnny Rose in the series Schitt’s Creek. He has won several prestigious awards for films like A Mighty Wind, Finding Creek, American Pie 2 and others. However, very few people know about his connection with the all-time favourite comedy film Father Of the Bride.

Father of the Bride is an American film which released in the year 1991 and starred Steve Martin, Kimberly Williams and Diane Keaton. In this film, Eugene portrayed the role of a singer who had come to audition to sing at the wedding. Fans of the movie would remember the actor in a white suit wearing a black bow tie where he sang in front of the parents of the bride in the film.

Watch the clip from Father of the Bride below

In the second part of the film that had released in the year 1995, Eugene was a cast again. He appeared as a home buyer in the film. Fans of the film would remember him in a blue suit with a white buttoned-up shirt and a moustache and a pair of glasses. Watch the clip below.

Plot of Schitt’s Creek

The show revolves around a family who loses all their wealth because of tax fraud by their manager. Following this, they have to move to a small town named Schitt’s Creek which is “ugly” and not at all what the family is used to. The show is all about what happens when up towners meet downtowners. They are faced with many challenges from adjusting to the uncomfortable beds to the people who are “rude” and “unsophisticated”.

Eugene Levy's net worth

Eugene Levy portrays the character of Johnny Rose in the series and is the head of the family. The actor is credited for series and movies like Best in Show, American Pie, Second City Television and i. According to cheatsheet, the net worth of the actor is $20 million, which is over Rs 147 crores.

