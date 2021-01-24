Did You Know Jennifer Lawrence Originally Auditioned For The Role Of Bella In 'Twilight'?

The Twilight movies have fascinated fans as they have loved the series and the cast that featured in it. From visually breath-taking scenes to compelling storylines, the Twilight series was filled with aspects that intrigued fans to watch the film. Bella played by Kristen Stewart too became quite popular due to her acting skills throughout the series. However, the role of Bella was originally auditioned by Jennifer Lawrence and not Kristen Stewart.

Jennifer Lawrence originally auditioned for the role of Bella in Twilight

Also Read | Jennifer Lawrence Shares Political Views On Her Podcast, Says 'I Am A Proud Democrat'

According to US Weekly, when the first Twilight film entered into its preproduction and casting stages, a number of actors were listed out for the part of Bella. Kristen eventually got the part; however, it was Jennifer Lawrence who auditioned for the role originally. In an interview with the above-mentioned news portal, Jennifer Lawrence spoke about her audition experience. This was the same time when Lawrence eventually went on to feature in The Hunger Games movie.

Also Read | Jennifer Lawrence Spotted While Filming Netflix's "Don't Look Up" In Boston; See Pic

Recalling the audition for Twilight, Jennifer Lawrence told the news portal that she did not know what it was or what she was auditioning for in regard to the part. She pointed out that she had gotten just five pages of script for the audition and decided to prepare for it. The actor then added that she simply just acted the part she was offered in the five-page script unaware of the story or the character at the time. However, when the film finally came out, Jennifer Lawrence added that she was fairly impressed with the film and was amazed by it.

Also Read | Jennifer Lawrence Would Have Not Done 'The Hunger Games' If Her Mother Had Not Helped Her

The role of Bella went to Stewart and Jennifer Lawrence later starred in The Hunger Games. The film featuring Jennifer too garnered massive praise from fans and critics and went on to get sequels. The film's popularity grew with each sequel that came out and thus The Hunger Games franchise went on to get four films in total with the last film being divided into two parts. On the work front, Jennifer Lawrence was last seen in the film Dark Phoenix as Mystique in 2019. She will soon be seen in the Netflix film Don’t Look Up as Kate Dibiasky opposite Leonardo Dicaprio. The film will also see a huge star cast and thus fans are eagerly waiting for the movie.

Also Read | Jennifer Lawrence Opens Up About The Fire That Burned Down Her Family Barn; Details Here

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.