Jennifer Lawrence Spotted While Filming Netflix's "Don't Look Up" In Boston; See Pic

Jennifer Lawrence and Leonardo DiCaprio were spotted filming their first movie together, titled Don't Look Up, at Boston’s South Station. In the video that can be found below, DiCaprio and Lawrence could be seen holding hands as their characters in the film. The film is directed by Adam McKay, who last directed Christian Bale in Vice (2018). The film will be released on Netflix. The release date for the same hasn’t been made official as yet.

Here is an image from the sets of 'Don't Look Up'

In the image that can be seen above, both DiCaprio and Lawrence are seen in their casual attires. DiCaprio could be seen sporting denims along with a checkered shirt and a coat. The Hunger Games star, on the other hand, could be seen wearing a mustard yellow with a jacket and trousers.

Don't Look Up Cast:

Apart from Jennifer Lawrence and Leonardo DiCaprio, Meryl Streep is also a part of the Adam McKay directorial. Other Don’t Look Up cast members include the likes of Timothee Chamalet, musician Kid Cudi, F.R.I.E.N.D.S alumnus Matthew Perry, Jonah Hill and many others. The cast list of the film also includes Ariana Grande and Himesh Panchal. Rob Morgan will also be seen in the star-studded comedy.

About Don't Look Up:

As per IMDb, the upcoming latest addition to the list of Jennifer Lawrence's films is about a couple of astronomers (presumably played by DiCaprio and Lawrence in the film). In the film, the astronomers will be seen warning everybody on earth that a meteorite will destroy the planet in a time frame of six months The crew started off with the production of the film a little over two weeks ago.

