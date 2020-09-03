Kendall Jenner Has Yet Another Lookalike & This Time It's A Beauty Blogger Mom, Read Here

A couple of months ago, a man bearing striking resemblance to Kendall Jenner posed as her secret twin, Kirby Jenner. Now another lookalike has surfaced on the internet. The woman named Teona Chachua from Georgia has become popular on social media when users found her uncanny resemblance to the model. Here's what this is about.

Kendall Jenner's lookalike Teona Chachua

Teona Chachua is a 29-year-old mother from Georgia who had started beauty blogging in 2018. However, what caught the attention of fans, especially those of the Kardashian-Jenner clan is her uncanny resemblance to Kendall Jenner. It seems now Teona has accepted the circumstances and takes it to be "a huge confidence boost". It seems she is also often stopped on the streets to be complimented on how closely she resembles the model.

However, although Kendall Jenner and Teona Chachua bear facial resemblance with one another, they are very different in their physical attributes. For instance, Kendall is 5ft 10 inches in height while Teona is eight inches shorter than her. The latter is also five years older to Kendall.

However, Teona Chachua still shares a great resemblance with Kendall Jenner and also have her own family joke that the two might be somehow related. However, Kendall is not the only celebrity that Teona has been compared to. She revealed that fans often commented on how she bears a striking resemblance with Emily Ratajkowski and even Sandra Bullock.

In other news, Kendall Jenner is currently grabbed headlines with a no-makeup photo. She was posing for Moon oral care and did not apply even an ounce of makeup on her face. On the other hand, she could be seen brushing her teeth clad in white crop and white trousers. Check out the post here:

Meanwhile, Kendall Jenner is also grabbing eyes with her frequent outings with NBA player Devin Booker. A source told Us Weekly that the two are not serious at the moment and only having fun. However, they are seeing each other and Booker is on good terms with Jenner's family.

Image credit: Kendall Jenner Instagram, Teona Chachua Instagram

