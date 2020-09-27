Kendall Jenner's Makeup Artist Mary Phillips Shares The Secret Of 'super-angelic' Eyebrows

The entire Kardashian and Jenner clan is hailed by fans for their makeup skills – especially their flawless arched eyebrows. As reported by Refinery29, Kendall Jenner's makeup artist Mary Phillips has played a huge role in shaping several A-lister stars’ enviable brows, one of them being Kendall Jenner. In her previous interview with the portal, Mary spoke about her favourite look of Kendall and spilt her best-kept styling method.

What’s Mary Phillips’ eyebrow styling secret?

During the interaction, Mary said that she always starts makeup with a good brow clean-up. Explaining her process, the stylist added that she uses her fingers to fan the brow hair up and full. Post which she uses tweezers to pluck any strays that fall outside the natural brow line. However, Mary also suggested that one should refrain from the plucking process if they are unsure about it.

Following brow shaping, according to her, for the second step, she concentrates on the space directly below the brows. Mary added that she defines lashes too because for her it is the bottom part of the frame. She sometimes applies false lashes using a lash-assist tool or just adds mascara to enhance the length. Later, Mary uses a crimper to give the outer lashes an extra lift.

Which Kendall Jenner look is Mary Phillips’ favourite?

After explaining her styling process the makeup-artist revealed that a touch of colour on the lash line or lid works wonders for one’s look. As per her taste, a flick of coloured eyeliner looks amazing on everyone. Later, she explained that the coolest makeup look she has ever done on Kendall Jenner was the bright green graphic eyeliner look. It is super fun to play with pops of colour on the eyes because the details are minimal, she concluded.

Revealing her favourite eye-makeup colour trends of 2020, Phillips said that she loves ‘matte pastels’. She predicts that pastel eyeshadow will soon dominate the trends and funnily for Kendall, the stylist has been using matte liquid lipstick as eyeshadow. Further detailing the process, Mary adds that she swatches a pale pastel lipstick on her fan, then uses a brush to add it to the eye as a liner or wash of shadow. For the stylist, it is different and gives out super angelic vibes.

