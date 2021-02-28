Did You Know Kendall Jenner's Bf Devin Dated Her Sister's Ex-BFF Jordyn Woods In The Past?

Supermodel Kendall Jenner and her sister Kylie Jenner are often seen making headlines with their rumoured boyfriends. According to The Things, Kendall and basketball player Devin Booker are in a romantic relationship. Kendall even shared a picture of hers and her boyfriend on her Instagram story on Valentine's Day. Did you know Devin was in a rumoured relationship with Kylie Jenner's ex-best friend Jordyn Woods? Read on to know more about this in detail.

Also Read | Kendall Jenner Called Out By Netizens For Her "unreal" Pictures From 'Skims' Shoot

Kendall Jenner's BF Devin Booker dated Kylie's ex-BFF Jordyn Woods.

Kendall Jenner's boyfriend Devin Booker is often seen sharing pictures of Kendall on his Instagram story. The couple has made their relationship official by sharing a picture on Valentine's day together. However, not many are aware that Devin had also dated Kylie's ex-best friend Jordyn Woods a few years ago. They were together when Kylie and Jordan's friendship was affected because of Tristan Thompson's cheating scandal.

Also Read | Tahira Kashyap Reacts To Kendall Jenner's Viral Lingerie Pics, Says 'how Is It Possible?'

According to Us Weekly, Jordan and Devin broke up a few days before the party at Tristan Thompson's house. Jordyn and Devin had even gone on a double date with Kendall and her ex Ben Simmons. Kendall even received hate on Twitter for going out with her friend's ex-boyfriend. A Twitter user said that Kendall is now going out with Jordyn's ex-boyfriend and asked if that doesn't seem 'shady'. Another mentioned that Kendall's mother Kris knows the situation and asked Kendall to date him to bring more spice to their show Keeping Up with The Kardashian season 19. Take a look at some tweets regarding the same.

So we not going to act like devin booker & jordyn woods did not go on a double date with Kendall Jenner & Ben Simmons in 2018.And now there are rumors that Kendall Jenner and devin booker are dating now.That’s so shady if you ask me ðŸ¤£ — speakingfacts. (@DrizzyTeenage_) August 17, 2020

Kris Jenner: “yeah Kendall that devin booker seems really nice you should go for it”

Also kris Jenner knowing he’s jordyn woods ex and this will be great drama for KUWTK season 19: pic.twitter.com/bJGIajVgw7 — allison (@alliwernerr) April 29, 2020

Also Read | Kylie Jenner Celebrated Stormi's 3rd Birthday With Grandeur; Recap Of The Celebrations

Kendall was also linked to Fai Khadra who also dated Jordyn Woods. However, Kylie started sharing a few pictures with and turned out that she was dating him. They had been together on a trip to Paris and she shared those pictures on her Instagram. Since August 2020, Kendall was often spotted with Devin hanging out together around L.A. Devin even shared a few pictures of Kendall spending time with him and his pet dog. He also shared a picture of the two lying on the lawn together with the dog. Take a look at Kendall Jenner's photos with Devin and Kylie's photo with Fai.

Image source: Kylie Jenner's Instagram

Also Read | Kourtney Kardashian Roasts Kim, Kendall & Kylie As She ‘wasn't Invited To’ SKIMS Shoot

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.