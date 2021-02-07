Kylie Jenner Celebrated Stormi's 3rd Birthday With Grandeur; Recap Of The Celebrations

Keeping Up With the Kardashians star Kylie Jenner and popular rapper Travis Scott's daughter, Stormi Webster, recently turned three-years-old. The adorable toddler, who is extremely popular already had a very fun and eventful birthday celebration this year. Stormi's mother, Kylie, left no stone unturned to make it a memorable and exciting time for her beloved little child. From a birthday party to an exotic vacation, Kylie Jenner did it all for Stormi's third birthday.

Also read: Unseen Pic Of The Day: Kylie Jenner Recreates Childhood Pose With Sister Kendall Jenner

An exotic birthday vacation

For Stormi's third birthday celebrations, Kylie Jenner first chose to head out for a very relaxing and breathtaking vacation to the islands of Turks and Caicos. Along with the birthday girl and her mother, several other Kardashian-Jenner clan members like Kourtney, Khloe, and Kim headed out for the trip as well. Stormi's aunt, Kim Kardashian called the getaway a 'girls trip' as the former's cousins Penelope Disick, North West and Chicago West enjoyed all the early birthday fun with her and the family. The socialite took to her Instagram over the duration of their stay to share several photos from their trip to the islands wherein the Kar-Jen family welcomed the third birthday of Kylie's baby girl.

Also read: Kylie Jenner Wishes Daughter Stormi On Her Birthday, Shares Never-before-seen Photos

A Birthday Party Back at Home

Upon their return to the US, Kylie Jenner did not let the celebrations stop. She threw her daughter a beautiful and lavish birthday party at home, making sure it was an unforgettable experience for the little one. Kylie told her followers, in a now-deleted Instagram story, that the 'Stormi World 3' party was cancelled due to 'obvious reasons' but she was still throwing her a fun party at home. Kylie added that she still went 'all out' for her toddler's third birthday party which was celebrated in the presence of her cousins and the other Kar-Jen family members.

Also read: Kylie Jenner's Shower Photos Trigger Meme Fest On Twitter; Check Out Her Tweets

Other than Kylie herself, Kourtney and Kim shared countless snaps from the vacation as well. And needless to say, fans were elated at being able to celebrate little Stormi's birthday through pictures that the family was sharing. Kim Kardashian's vacation pictures were very loved and fans endlessly complimented the popular model-socialite.

Also read: Jordyn Woods Buss It Challenge; Kylie Jenner's Ex-Best Friend Breaks The Internet

Kylie's sister, Kendall Jenner, reportedly did not attend the early birthday celebrations of Stormi at the islands. Although Kendall was seen missing out on Stormi's Turks and Caicos early birthday fun, away from the rest of her family, she did make it to her party at home. Kylie even shared a few photos with her sister from the night, wherein the duo stunned their fans quite well.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.