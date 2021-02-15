Kendall Jenner Called Out By Netizens For Her "unreal" Pictures From 'Skims' Shoot

American socialite and model Kendall Jenner recently shot for the latest collection of a shapewear and lingerie brand. She donned a micro-thong for the pictures and as many were in awe of her, a huge number of netizens criticised her for putting up unrealistic body standards on the internet. Take a look at the pictures and what the people had to say as you scroll down.

Also Read: Kylie Jenner Celebrated Daughter's Third Birthday, See All The Adorable Pictures

Kendall Jenner receives flak after sharing pictures from Skims' Valentine's Day shoot

Kendall Jenner has grabbed massive attention since she shared pictures of her in a micro-thong from behind the scenes of the Valentine’s Day collection shoot of Skims. The brand is owned by her sister Kim Kardashian and launched its ‘sexiest’ collection as described by Kim in the captions on February 14, 2021. The three sisters Kim, Kendall and Kylie modelled for the collection.

However, it was Kendall who received major flak for setting unrealistic body standards online by netizens. An Instagram account with the name Problematic Fame was one of the first to call out Kendall and wrote, “This photo is very photoshopped. Kendall is obviously very gorgeous, but these are not her real proportions, nor are they anybody's. Please don't compare yourself to heavily edited images. Even Kendall doesn't look like this irl”.

WHO COULD’VE SEEN THIS COMING: Instagram user exposes Kendall Jenner for heavily photoshopping photos and videos that went viral earlier today. pic.twitter.com/EJ2h3LJpkm — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) February 13, 2021

Another account said, “Idk who needs to hear this but stop comparing yourself to Kendall Jenner- she has money, surgery, lighting, photographers, editors, nutritionists, personal trainers, makeup artists etc. You have an iPhone camera. She looks unreal but that’s her job”.

Idk who needs to hear this but stop comparing yourself to Kendall Jenner- she has money, surgery, lighting, photographers, editors, nutritionists, personal trainers, makeup artists etc. You have an iPhone camera. She looks unreal but that’s her job — T A Y L O R M U I R (@taylorcmuir) February 13, 2021

Also Read: Tahira Kashyap Reacts To Kendall Jenner's Viral Lingerie Pics, Says 'how Is It Possible?'

Bollywood Filmmaker Tahira Kashyap also took to her Instagram and uploaded a picture of her and gave a reality check about body standards. She expressed being puzzled about such tiny clothes were aptly fitting Kendall and how her body seemed just right from all angles. Kashyap wrote, “Kendall and her tiny thong pictures are all over the internet and like many women I too wondered how is it freakin possible to look like that! The belly button is just a seductive slit or more like a kala tikka we put on kids and I don’t know how that tiny portion of cloth could hide her essentials esp down below. And so it was time to reflect (quite literally) and assess, more so judge, my reality. Hmmm what do i think about what I saw?...”

i am an extremely lucky girl. appreciative of all that i have. but i want you to know i have bad days too and that i hear you! you are beautiful just the way you are!!! it’s not always as perfect as it may seem ❤️ https://t.co/JcdrlR0hF9 — Kendall (@KendallJenner) February 12, 2021

Kendall also replied to a tweet by a fan who said having a body like Kendall will solve all of her problems. Kendall spoke in a very uplifting manner to the Twitter user and asked her to embrace herself. She wrote, “I am an extremely lucky girl. appreciative of all that I have. but I want you to know I have bad days too and that I hear you! you are beautiful just the way you are!!! it’s not always as perfect as it may seem”.

Also Read: Kendall Jenner And Devin Booker Confirm Relationship Through Sweet Valentine's Day Post

Also Read: Kylie Jenner Leaves Netizens Annoyed After Sharing Picture Of Stormi's 17 Nike Shoes

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.