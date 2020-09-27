When Leonardo DiCaprio & The 'Ant-Man' Fame Paul Rudd Starred In A Movie Together

Leonardo DiCaprio and Paul Rudd are two of the most successful Hollywood actors, but what many don't know is that the two actors have actually worked in one movie together. The two actors were seen in the movie Romeo + Juliet, which was Shakespeare's play's adaptation.

The movie was released before Leonardo starred as Jack in Titanic. Romeo + Juliet's plot followed the classic love story where two teenagers who fall in love with each other, despite being members of feuding families. Actors Leonardo DiCaprio, Paul Rudd, and Claire Danes were seen in the pivotal role in this 1996 released film. Read on for more details about the movie Romeo + Juliet.

Leonardo DiCaprio and Paul Rudd starred in a movie together?

In the 1996 released movie Romeo + Juliet, Leonardo DiCaprio played the role of Romeo Montague, while Claire Danes played the role of Juliet Capulet. The two belonged to feuding families while Paul Rudd who had just come out of the fame from the release of the Alicia Silverspoon starrer Clueless, played the role of Dave Paris, who was the governor's son and Juliet's fiancé. He, later on, would become the jilted lover as Juliet falls in love with Romeo.

A year ago, Paul Rudd also revealed some details regarding Leonardo and his conversation while filming Romeo + Juliet. On The Graham Norton Show, Paul Rudd revealed that he had actually supported Leonardo to take up the role of Jack in Titanic. Paul Rudd, however, clarified that he only told Leo to go ahead with the film when he DiCaprio seemed to be confused about playing a role in a studio film after doing a series of indie films for a while.

Paul Rudd and Leo then went on to have successful careers with Paul Rudd recently starring in Avengers: Endgame and gearing up for his next movie Ghostbusters: 2020. DiCaprio has been seen in a successful list of movies in the past with the most recent being Once Upon a Time in Hollywood alongside Brad Pitt.

'Romeo + Juliet' movie trivia

The film's hairstylist Aldo Signoretti was abducted by a few gang members and was threatened to pay a ransom amount of $300. The director of Romeo + Juliet, Baz Luhrmann paid the amount.

The Jesus statue seen in a scene that dominates Verona was actually created by a visual effect. In reality, it was just 2 feet.

Co-stars Claire Danes and Leonardo DiCaprio initially did not get along well on set. While the former accused Leonardo Dicaprio of being immature, the latter accused her of being too serious.

Most of the sets seen in Romeo + Juliet were built from scratch, in order to make the film look unique. The Sycamore Grove and the huts on Verona Beach were actually destroyed by a hurricane while filming.

Romeo + Juliet was the highest-grossing film William Shakespeare film adaptation.

Promo Image courtesy: Shutterstock

