When Leonardo DiCaprio Revealed His Most Scary Flying Experience On Ellen DeGeneres

Leonardo DiCaprio is an American actor, producer, and an environmentalist. He has been working in the American film industry since 1993 and is known for his roles in movies like Inception, The Wolf Of The Wall Street, Revenant, and Titanic, to name a few. Leonardo DiCaprio is known to be quite a daredevil and has done a lot of adventure and has experienced many near-death incidents, be it swimming with the sharks, sky diving, or CGI bear attacks. In an interview with Ellen DeGeneres in 2016, he reiterated about his most scary flying experience that he had ever experienced in his life. See the whole story.

Leonardo DiCaprio's horrifying incident in mid-air

Talking about his plane incident of 2010, DiCaprio mentioned in an interview with Ellen on her show in 2016 stating that he experienced a near-death situation while he was on a flight to Russia. He mentioned that one of the plane engines blew off and no one was reacting to the incident except him. He then asked the stewardess about what happened, to which she replied that there was a situation with the engines and that one is not working. DiCaprio also did a hilarious impression of the calm stewardess while stating that they have lost one of the engines. However, since the flight that he was travelling in was able to work in a single-engine, so there were no casualties and everyone on the flight were safe when the flight made an emergency landing in 2010.

Leonardo DiCaprio's movies

According to his website, DiCaprio is known to star in 27 feature films till date, has been awarded and nominated 206 times. He is known to be amongst one of the highest-paid actors in the world. Leonardo DiCaprio will be next seen in the movie titled Akira and Killers of the Flower Moon. His TV series called The Right Stuff, which he is the executive producer of, is all set to release in the fall of 2020 as well. The TV series is based on the 1973 book of the same name and has been developed at National Geographic. The show will, however, release on the OTT platform Disney+.

