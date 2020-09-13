Did You Know Leonardo DiCaprio Starrer 'Shutter Island' Has This Marvel Connection?

Shutter Island is a thriller mystery film, directed by Martin Scorsese and stars Leonardo DiCaprio in the lead roles. The film was a box office hit and was well received by critics as well. But did you know Shutter Island has a deep connection with Marvel's Avengers?

Did you know Leonardo DiCaprio’s Shutter Island has Marvel connection?

The movie starring Leonardo DiCaprio in the lead also boasts of Mark Ruffalo as its cast. Mark Ruffalo is popularly known for his superhero character Hulk in the Marvel Avengers film series. But he portrayed a key role in the movie Shutter Island as well.

Mark Ruffalo’s character in Shutter Island

Mark Ruffalo portrayed the character of Chuck Aule and Dr. Lester Sheehan in the film Shutter Island. His character accompanied Teddy Daniels throughout the film as his right-hand man and also his doctor in the film. In 2010, he was nominated as the best supporting actor for this film.

The plot of Shutter Island

The plot of Shutter Island revolves around Teddy and his partner Chuck Aule. Teddy is a US Marshal who investigates a mental asylum as he suspects that they are running neurological experiments on people illegally. Chuck accompanies Teddy on his ventures and loyally participates with him throughout the investigation.

However, it is revealed by the end of the film that Teddy is a murderer and suffers from various mental illnesses. It is also revealed that he is one of the patients who imagine all these scenarios. Chuck Aule is actually his doctor and works in the asylum.

How he got the role in Shutter Island

Mark Ruffalo bagged the role of Chuck in Shutter Island after he wrote a letter to Martin Scorsese, the director of the film. Ruffalo expressed in the letter how much he wanted to work with Martin. When shutter Island had released in the year 2010, Mark Ruffalo was popularly known for his films like You Can Count On Me and Sympathy For Delicious.

About Hulk

Mark Ruffalo has portrayed the character of Hulk and Bruce in the Marvel Universe. He became one of the most popular heroes among the fans of the Avengers film series. In the Marvel series, he also plays the character of Bruce Banner.

