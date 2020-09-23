Did You Know Nolan Cut A Death Scene From 'The Dark Knight Rises' to Prevent NC-17 Rating?

The Dark Knight Rises is a 2012 superhero movie directed by Christopher Nolan. Based on the DC Comics character Batman, it is the final instalment in Nolan's The Dark Knight Trilogy, and the sequel to The Dark Knight (2008). But, fans will be surprised to know that the director of the movie had to cut a death scene from the movie in order to prevent the NC-17 ratings. Read ahead to know more about it.

Christopher Nolan cut a death scene from The Dark Knight Rises

Reports from IndieWire suggest that according to Matthew Modine, Christopher Nolan had to cut out one of the very violent death scenes from the superhero movie, The Dark Knight Rises in order to prevent the movie from getting an NC-17 rating. The said death scene involved Matthew Modine’s character Peter Foley. Peter Foley's character is the second-in-command to Commissioner Gordon and a thorn in Batman’s side, all throughout the movie.

According to reports from IndieWire, Matthew Modine revealed during a recent episode of the ReelBlend podcast (via NME) that Christopher Nolan had initially scripted and shot the character’s death scene differently. It was shot in a way where Peter Foley is run over by a vehicle that Marion Cotillard’s Talia al Ghul is driving, following the death of Bane, played by Tom Hardy. The actor said that the director cut the scene because it was so violent that it would have gotten an NC-17 rating.

He further revealed that the guy that was doubling him got hit by the car. The makers of the movie and the stuntmen put a plexiglass thing on the front of the car and the guy got hit. There were ropes to pull him into the air, but he went up and then he was dropped from about 15 feet, and the sound of his body hitting the cobblestone street in front of the New York Stock Exchange was sickening.

Matthew Modine continued to say that he remembers looking at Christopher Nolan when they shot it and his face was white. Then, Christopher Nolan said that if he had put it in the movie, it would’ve gotten an NC-17 rating because it was so violent and he didn’t want that.

