Robert Pattinson's Best Movies That You Can Now Watch On OTT Platforms

Robert Pattinson is a very well-known and celebrated actor in the Hollywood movie industry. After starting his acting career in a London theatre club at the very young age of 15 years, he began his movie career by playing the character of Cedric Diggory in the fantasy movie Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire (2005). Robert Pattinson went on to star as Edward Cullen in the movie adaptation of the Twilight series novels, consisting of five movies between the 2008 and 2012 where he played the lead character. The Twilight series brought Robert Pattinson worldwide fame and established him among the world's highest-paid actors. The actor is all set to enthral audience as Batman in the upcoming Matt Reeves directorial. However, until the movie is released, here are some of Robert Pattinson’s other best movies that you can watch on different OTT and digital platforms right now. Read ahead.

Robert Pattinson movies on digital platforms

Remember Me (2010)

Remember Me is a romantic drama, directed by Allen Coulter. The movie is written by Will Fetters and cast Robert Pattinson, Emilie de Ravin, and Caitlyn Rund as the lead characters. The plot of the film revolves around two people who love each other. The first one is Tyler, whose parents have split after the character’s brother committed suicide. The other character is Ally, who lives each day to the fullest since she witnessed her mother’s murder. You can now watch this movie on the OTT platform, Netflix.

Maps to the Stars (2014)

Maps to the Stars is a comedy-drama, directed by David Cronenberg. The movie is written by Bruce Wagner and cast Robert Pattinson, Julianne Moore, and Mia Wasikowska as the lead characters. The plot of the film revolves around a tour into the hearts of a Hollywood family who are chasing celebrities and the relentless ghosts of their pasts. You can now watch this movie on the OTT platform, Netflix.

Good Time (2017)

Good Time is a comedy thriller drama, directed by Benny Safdie and Josh Safdie. The movie is written by Ronald Bronstein and Josh Safdie and casts Robert Pattinson, Benny Safdie, and Jennifer Jason Leigh as the lead characters. The plot of the film revolves around a man who is on a twisted journey through New York City’s underworld in order to get his brother out of jail. You can now watch this movie on the OTT platform, Netflix.

High Life (2018)

High Life is an adventurous horror drama, written and directed by Claire Denis. The movie cast Robert Pattinson, Juliette Binoche, and André Benjamin as the lead characters. The plot of the film revolves around a father and a daughter who struggle to survive in the deep space where they live in isolation. You can now watch this movie on the OTT platform, Amazon Prime Video.

The King (2019)

The King is a biographical history drama, written and directed by David Michod. The movie cast Robert Pattinson, Tom Glynn-Carney, Gábor Czap, and Tom Fisher as the lead characters. The plot of the film revolves around a young king who has to navigate palace politics. You can now watch this movie on the OTT platform, Netflix.

