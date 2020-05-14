Leonardo DiCaprio Starrer 'Inception' OST Is A Must-have In Your Playlist

Leonardo DiCaprio is one of the finest American actors and producers. DiCaprio began his career by appearing in television commercials in the late 1980s. In the early 1990s, he played recurring roles in various television series, such as the hit sitcom Parenthood. He had his first major film role in This Boy's Life (1993), and the actor has never looked back since.

In 2010, Leonardo DiCaprio played a lead role in the cult-classic Inception. The movie is directed by Christopher Nolan and casts Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Ellen Page in lead roles too. The plot of the film revolves around a thief who steals corporate secrets with dream-sharing technology is given the inverse task of planting an idea into the mind of a C.E.O. The movie did great at the box-office and the songs of the movie also received immense love from the fans. Here are the best songs from the Inception album that you should add to your playlist. Read ahead to know more-

Inception’s song list

Half Remembered Dream by Hans Zimmer

We Built Our Own World by Hans Zimmer

Dream Is Collapsing by Hans Zimmer

Radical Notion by Hans Zimmer

Old Souls by Hans Zimmer

528491 by Hans Zimmer

Mombasa by Hans Zimmer

One Simple Idea by Hans Zimmer

Dream Within a Dream by Hans Zimmer

Waiting for a Train by Hans Zimmer

Paradox by Hans Zimmer

Time by Hans Zimmer

BONUS TRACKS

Projections by Hans Zimmer

Don’t Think About Elephants by Hans Zimmer

The music album for Inception has music from the Motion Picture. The soundtrack of the movie was released under the banner of Reprise Records on July 13, 2010. Hans Zimmer scored the film, marking his third collaboration with Nolan, following Batman Begins and The Dark Knight.

