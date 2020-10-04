Did You Know Pop Sensation Miley Cyrus Suffers From A Heart Disorder Called Tachycardia?

Many celebrities like Selena Gomez, Justin Bieber, Kim Kardashian and even Miley Cyrus have spoken about their health conditions in public. From Selena Gomez's kidney issues and bipolar diagnosis to Justin Bieber's Lyme disease to Kim Kardashain's psoriasis, many of these celebs have been vocal about their struggles with the different kinds of medical conditions. Miley Cyrus too spoke about her heart condition in her memoir a few years ago.

When Miley Cyrus mentioned about her heart condition

Popstar Miley Cyrus mentioned about her heart condition called Tachycardia in her memoir called Miles To Go when she was 16. She spoke to MTV News when she stated that the condition of Tachyacardia that she has is not dangerous. However, she still worries about it when she goes on stage to perform. Tachycardia is a condition where the heart beats >100 times per minute. It is generally said that when the tachycardia is being observed without any underlying reason then the person should consult their physician.

Miley Cyrus is known for her talent as a singer, for her philanthropic activities, as well as for her stage performances. She even has her own youtube channel called Bright Minded with Miley Cyrus. She rose to fame as a TV artist when she was seen in the Disney show called Hannah Montana. the show featured her alter-ego named Hannah Montana, who was a pop star in secrecy while she was also the regular school attending teen.

Miley Cyrus's lesser-known facts

Miley Cyrus didn't originally audition for the titular role. She had actually auditioned for the role of Lilly, which later went on to Emily Osment.

Miley Cyrus has a foundation titled Happy Hippie's mission. the aim of the mission is to fight injustice towards homeless youth, LGBTQ youth and other vulnerable populations.

Miley Cyrus considers the late mega icon Elvis Presley to be her biggest pop inspiration.

Dolly Parton, who is a country singer legend, is actually the godmother of Miley Cyrus.

Miley's actual name was Destiny Hope Cyrus but she later legally changed it to Miley.

Trace Cyrus is actually Miley's half brother.

Miley Cyrus has a small role in MCU's Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 when she voiced for the character named Mainframe.

