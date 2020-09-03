Miley Cyrus Talks About Her 'very Public Divorce' With Actor Liam On Joe Rogan's Podcast

Miley Cyrus recently talked about her 'very public divorce' with actor Liam Hemsworth on Joe Rogan's podcast. The singer went into details about her split and mentioned why she went through such a hard time. She also talked a bit about the role media had to play in all the drama as well. Read ahead to know more about her thoughts about their separation.

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth's divorce

Miley started off by mentioning that she didn't really like the way the media covered their break up. The singer mentioned that she and Liam had fallen out of love with each other and she was okay about that but it was the stories in the media that really bothered her. She added that her rep had made it clear their break-up was because of personal changes but people still speculated.

The Midnight Sky singer also talked a bit about how the media covered their separation and Liam's relationship with blogger Kaitlynn Carter almost at the same time. She explained that the media made it seem like there wasn't a time gap between the two events but that wasn't true. Miley explained that the two events had happened with a long time gap in between but the media made it seem that Liam had moved on too quickly.

Miley Cyrus would like to date older men

Talking about the kind of man she wants to date next, Miley mentioned that she wanted to be with an 'older man'. Miley also added that she wasn't specifically looking for a man or woman who would take care of her as she could do that herself but she needed somebody who could also take care of themselves and not depend on her.

Finally, the singer added that she didn't need to be in a relationship at all but it was always 'nice to be in one'. Miley mentioned '"I haven’t been single in like ... maybe five years, I’ve had a few months here and there where I’ve been single but not for a long period of time." After Liam, Miley dated Cody Simpson, but the two separated as well.

