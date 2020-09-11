Miley Cyrus Dedicates Classic Song 'Maneater' To Her Future Ex-husband

Miley Cyrus recently featured on the latest episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. She even had a personal interview with Jimmy Fallon. The singer also performed two songs for the show, the first being her latest hit single Midnight Sky, which is part of her new upcoming album She Is Miley Cyrus.

After performing her single, Miley Cyrus also sang Hall & Oates' 1982 classic Maneater. After her performance, she revealed the reason why she specifically chose Maneater as her closing song.

Miley Cyrus dedicates Hall & Oates' 1982 song Maneater to her 'future ex-husband'

Also Read | Zayn Malik Announces He Has 'got Some Stuff To Show', Gigi Hadid Drops A Comment

Above is the video of Miley Cyrus singing Maneater at The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. In her post-performance interview, Jimmy Fallon asked Miley Cyrus why she chose to sing Hall & Oates' old classic song. Miley then stated that it was very important to be transparent.

Also Read | 'Fast & Furious 9's' Michelle Rodriguez Just Confirmed This Major Spoiler About The Film?

She added that she was freshly single right now, and this song was dedicated to any 'future ex-husband' that was watching. Miley Cyrus then said that she wanted no skeletons in her closet and wanted to warn her future partner about the kind of person she was. Miley Cyrus' latest appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon followed her divorce with Australian actor Liam Hemsworth.

Liam Hemsworth and Miley Cyrus separated after ten months of marriage in August of 2019. Liam Hemsworth filed for divorce only 11 days later after their separation was made public. Their divorce was finalized in January of 2020. After her separation with Liam, Miley Cyrus started dating Kaitlynn Carter for about a month. She then started dating Cody Simpson, but that relationship also ended after around 10 months.

Also Read | 'Can't Describe': Ryan Reynolds Overwhelmed By Stunning 'Deadpool' Cosplay By Burn-victim

She Is Miley Cyrus will be the singer's seventh studio album. An official release date for the upcoming album has not yet been shared. However, the album's lead single, Midnight Sky, released back in August of 2020. She Is Miley Cyrus was initially supposed to release in 2019 but was delayed due to Miley's surgery, her divorce with Liam Hemsworth, and the COVID-19 pandemic.

Also Read | Anne Hathaway In Final Talks To Star In Doug Liman's Pandemic Film 'Lockdown'?

[Promo Source: Miley Cyrus Instagram]

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.