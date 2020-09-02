Miley Cyrus' Hairstylist Sally Hershberger Shares Her Tips For Recreating David Bowie Cut

Miley Cyrus recently made headlines after releasing her latest hit Midnight Sky, on August 30, 2020. Recently, celebrity hairstylist Sally Hershberger, who created the singer's modern mullet, shared the inspiration behind the iconic cut. She also shared her secret tips for recreating the style at home. Here is all you need to know about Miley Cyrus' stylish haircut.

Miley Cyrus’ Hair Stylist's tips for recreating ‘David Bowie’ inspired haircut

In an interview with HollywoodLife, Sally said that Miley is always a 'little bit ahead of her time'. Miley’s new daring cut is one of her favourite looks on the pop star. Sally further told that Miley has beautiful eyes, so it is effortless to bring out her eyes. She said her face is very 'edgy like her'. She said her looks are nowadays very 'modern', but that it still has that 'David Bowie flare' which, according to Sally, suits her.

Sally further revealed that Miley looks good with the length in the back too. But she said she looks better with a little hair on the back of her head. Sharing the tips, the hairstylist said that there are different variations of length for it. So one should choose as per their face and see what length will suit them up. One can go shorter in the bangs or a little longer in the back.

Talking about Miley’s unique David Bowie cut, Sally warned by stating that anybody can pull it off, but it’s more about what one wants to wear with it. And hence, the clothes are crucial. If one is going to have this cut, then they must need to be very fashionable, by doing sharp make-up and bold fashion choices. When it comes to styling, Sally said that she uses 24K Supreme Body Volumizing Mousse for Miley’s styling.

She further mentioned that she has always put the mousse in when her hair is wet. The mousse gives hair holding power, while the balm gives it 'shine' and 'separation'. One can put balm in damp or dry, depending on one’s choice. Apart from this, Sally also suggested taking a picture to your hairstylist to avoid any confusion.

